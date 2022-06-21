Log in
    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-19
4209.50 RUB   +0.66%
01:25pPJSC LUKOIL : Lukoil holds celebration in honour of fc spartak and its win of russian cup
PU
06/17FACTBOX : Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
06/17Enel Sells Russian Business as It Moves to Reduce Exposure
DJ
PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL HOLDS CELEBRATION IN HONOUR OF FC SPARTAK AND ITS WIN OF RUSSIAN CUP

06/21/2022
LUKOIL HOLDS CELEBRATION IN HONOUR OF FC SPARTAK AND ITS WIN OF RUSSIAN CUP

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 6/21/2022 8:15:45 PM }

LUKOIL held a celebration in honour of players and coaching staff of FC Spartak, the winner of the 2021/2022 Russian Cup. The event took place in LUKOIL's Moscow headquarters. An official ceremony with participation of Vadim Vorobyov, President of PJSC LUKOIL, was followed by an autograph session and a photo session with Spartak players and the Cup for LUKOIL employees.

"Spartak gave a reason to celebrate to all its fans. I wish you to demonstrate your best qualities in the new playing season! LUKOIL will keep offering all the necessary support to the team," said Vadim Vorobyov, President of PJSC LUKOIL.

​LUKOIL has been supporting Spartak since 2000. Over the years, the club won three championships, two Russian Cups and a Russian Super Cup, and got to the quarter-finals of UEFA Europa League.

Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 11 578 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,91x
Yield 2022 12,6%
Capitalization 49 322 M 49 322 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 43,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 76,12 $
Average target price 113,65 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vadim Nikolayevich Vorobyov Chairman-Management Board
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL-35.93%49 322
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.38%2 162 576
SHELL PLC26.03%190 982
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.51%142 074
TOTALENERGIES SE12.59%137 996
PJSC GAZPROM-9.12%133 393