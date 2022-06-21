PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL HOLDS CELEBRATION IN HONOUR OF FC SPARTAK AND ITS WIN OF RUSSIAN CUP

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

LUKOIL held a celebration in honour of players and coaching staff of FC Spartak, the winner of the 2021/2022 Russian Cup. The event took place in LUKOIL's Moscow headquarters. An official ceremony with participation of Vadim Vorobyov, President of PJSC LUKOIL, was followed by an autograph session and a photo session with Spartak players and the Cup for LUKOIL employees.

"Spartak gave a reason to celebrate to all its fans. I wish you to demonstrate your best qualities in the new playing season! LUKOIL will keep offering all the necessary support to the team," said Vadim Vorobyov, President of PJSC LUKOIL.

​LUKOIL has been supporting Spartak since 2000. Over the years, the club won three championships, two Russian Cups and a Russian Super Cup, and got to the quarter-finals of UEFA Europa League.

