PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL HOLDS CELEBRATION IN HONOUR OF FC SPARTAK AND ITS WIN OF RUSSIAN CUP

LUKOIL HOLDS CELEBRATION IN HONOUR OF FC SPARTAK AND ITS WIN OF RUSSIAN CUP
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
LUKOIL held a celebration in honour of players and coaching staff of FC Spartak, the winner of the 2021/2022 Russian Cup. The event took place in LUKOIL's Moscow headquarters. An official ceremony with participation of Vadim Vorobyov, President of PJSC LUKOIL, was followed by an autograph session and a photo session with Spartak players and the Cup for LUKOIL employees.
"Spartak gave a reason to celebrate to all its fans. I wish you to demonstrate your best qualities in the new playing season! LUKOIL will keep offering all the necessary support to the team," said Vadim Vorobyov, President of PJSC LUKOIL.
LUKOIL has been supporting Spartak since 2000. Over the years, the club won three championships, two Russian Cups and a Russian Super Cup, and got to the quarter-finals of UEFA Europa League.
