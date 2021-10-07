Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Lukoil
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL INCREASES ITS SHARE IN THE SHAH DENIZ PROJECT IN THE CASPIAN SEA

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LUKOIL INCREASES ITS SHARE IN THE SHAH DENIZ PROJECT IN THE CASPIAN SEA

Thursday, October 7, 2021

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 10/7/2021 5:33:45 PM }

PJSC LUKOIL announces conclusion of an agreement on acquiring 15.5% interest in the Shah Deniz natural gas project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea from PETRONAS. The value of the transaction will amount to $2.25 billion, and the completion is subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent, including approval by SOCAR, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Following completion of the sale, LUKOIL's interest in the project will increase from 10% to 25.5%. The other parties to the project are bp (operator, 28.8%), TPAO (19%), SOCAR (10%), NICO (10%), and SGC (6.7%).

"Around thousand Russian businesses, including LUKOIL, are involved in implementation of the Action Plan for Development of Key Vectors of Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, which was signed in 2018 during the meeting of the two national leaders. Increasing our share in the Shah Deniz project creates new opportunities for synergy in future-oriented economy sectors of our countries. Over 25 years, LUKOIL accumulated enormous experience in the Caspian region, which we perceive as strategically important, as well as created extensive production and transport infrastructure. We are proud of the confidence placed in our competences by Caspian countries, which are among leaders of oil and gas production, regarding implementation of high priority international projects," said Vagit Alekperov, President of PJSC LUKOIL.

Information
The Shah Deniz gas condensate field is located in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, 70 kilometres southeast of Baku.
The project is implemented under a PSA; commercial production there began in 2006. In 2020, Shah Deniz consortium extracted 18.1 bcm of gas and 3.6 million tonnes of gas condensate.
In 2018, the second stage of the project was launched, with annual production expected to reach 26 bcm of gas and 5 million tonnes of gas condensate. The gas is sold on the markets of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. Since December 2020, it is also delivered to Europe via a pipeline system.
  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

You may be interested
  • Add to favorites

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC LUKOIL
10:57aLukoil Buys 15.5% Interest in Shah Deniz Natural Gas Project for $2.25 Billion
DJ
10:47aPJSC LUKOIL : Lukoil increases its share in the shah deniz project in the caspian sea
PU
10:47aPJSC LUKOIL : LUKOIL Increases Its Share in Shah Deniz Project
PU
06:02aPJSC LUKOIL : Lukoil Starts Upgrading Petrochemical Plant in Russia
MT
05:57aPJSC LUKOIL : Lukoil continues upgrade of stavrolen plant
PU
09/29FTSE 100 Rallies on Easing Stagflation Fears, Bargain Hunters
DJ
09/29FTSE Gains, Sterling's Selloff Seen as Overdone
DJ
09/29PJSC LUKOIL : Lukoil To Acquire Participating Interest In BP's Caspian Sea Project
MT
09/29FTSE Gains, Pound's Weakness May Be Driven by Month-End Rebalancing Flows
DJ
09/29Lukoil Acquires 25% Interest in Offshore Project in Caspian Sea from BP
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC LUKOIL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 B - -
Net income 2021 9 100 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 8,16%
Capitalization 63 551 M 63 429 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart PJSC LUKOIL
Duration : Period :
PJSC Lukoil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC LUKOIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 97,40 $
Average target price 101,08 $
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL36.40%63 429
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.57%1 974 579
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC34.04%174 200
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED72.50%162 194
TOTALENERGIES SE21.12%130 186
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM76.10%122 126