PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL SUPPORTS SCIENTIFIC COOPERATION IN PERM REGION

Governor of Perm region Dmitry Makhonin and rector of Gubkin University Viktor Martynov signed an agreement on development of scientific cooperation and implementation of joint research projects today in the city of Perm, in the prescriptive of President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov.

The document is aimed at exchange of best practices in science and education, as well as development of a system of training highly qualified personnel for research and production spheres.

The parties will cooperate via the world-class Perm Research and Education Centre for Sustainable Management of Resources. The Centre's main area of expertise is developing unparalleled software and supplying technological solutions for Perm oil industry.

Among one of the recent products of the Centre is the Mobile Lineman app, which automates procedures performed by oil and gas production operators. The app's commercial use commenced in 2019, and by the end of 2021, it will be introduced at every LUKOIL facility in the Perm region.

​In cooperation with Gubkin University, the Research Centre plans to develop education programmes, create and put to use new technologies, and further work on transferring innovations from pure science to real industry.

