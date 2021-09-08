Log in
    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL SUPPORTS SCIENTIFIC COOPERATION IN PERM REGION

09/08/2021
Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Governor of Perm region Dmitry Makhonin and rector of Gubkin University Viktor Martynov signed an agreement on development of scientific cooperation and implementation of joint research projects today in the city of Perm, in the prescriptive of President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov.

The document is aimed at exchange of best practices in science and education, as well as development of a system of training highly qualified personnel for research and production spheres.

The parties will cooperate via the world-class Perm Research and Education Centre for Sustainable Management of Resources. The Centre's main area of expertise is developing unparalleled software and supplying technological solutions for Perm oil industry.

Among one of the recent products of the Centre is the Mobile Lineman app, which automates procedures performed by oil and gas production operators. The app's commercial use commenced in 2019, and by the end of 2021, it will be introduced at every LUKOIL facility in the Perm region.

​In cooperation with Gubkin University, the Research Centre plans to develop education programmes, create and put to use new technologies, and further work on transferring innovations from pure science to real industry.

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 B - -
Net income 2021 9 346 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 9,32%
Capitalization 55 947 M 55 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,3%
Managers and Directors
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL21.54%55 885
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.29%1 870 604
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.71%154 381
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.25%138 060
TOTALENERGIES SE6.56%117 586
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM54.00%105 608