    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
PJSC Lukoil : LUKOIL TO BUILD CATALYTIC CRACKING COMPLEX AT PERM REFINERY

08/20/2021
LUKOIL TO BUILD CATALYTIC CRACKING COMPLEX AT PERM REFINERY

Friday, August 20, 2021

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 8/20/2021 11:05:04 AM }

PJSC LUKOIL announces the start of a catalytic cracking complex construction project at the Perm refinery. The project is implemented under an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation on providing an investment incentive as part of the negative excise tax on refinery feedstock until January 1, 2031.

The feedstock capacity of the complex will be 1.8 million tonnes per year. The complex will include a catalytic cracking unit, a high-octane gasoline components unit and infrastructure facilities. A distinctive feature of the new complex will be the high adjustable propylene yield.​

The complex is planned to be launched in 2026, which will allow to increase production of high-octane motor gasolines and to start production of polymer grade propylene to be used as a feedstock at LUKOIL's petrochemical facilities.

Information
LUKOIL completed the core Russian refineries upgrade program in 2016, with investments exceeding $10 billion. LUKOIL was the first Russian company to start producing exclusively Euro-5 compliant gasolines and diesel fuel and to fulfil conditions of the Russian Refineries Upgrade Program under quadripartite agreements between the Russian authorities and vertically integrated oil companies. The Company continues upgrading its refineries in Russia. In 2021, LUKOIL finished construction of a high-viscosity index lubricants production complex in Volgograd, commissioned PENEX isomerisation unit and a polymer-bitumen binders production unit at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery. A delayed coker unit is planned to be launched at the Nizhny Novgorod refinery before the end of 2021.
  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 110 B - -
Net income 2021 8 613 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 55 370 M 55 347 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float 55,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 84,86 $
Average target price 99,09 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Managers and Directors
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL21.97%55 347
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 868 039
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.71%153 873
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED27.92%122 141
TOTALENERGIES SE2.85%116 577
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM37.29%95 780