    LKOH   RU0009024277

PJSC LUKOIL

(LKOH)
PJSC Lukoil : RUSSIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER VISITS LUKOIL'S PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN WEST SIBERIA

10/22/2021 | 05:24am EDT
RUSSIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER VISITS LUKOIL'S PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN WEST SIBERIA

Friday, October 22, 2021

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Borisov payed a visit today to the city of Kogalym (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra, Russia). He was accompanied by Governor of Yugra Natalya Komarova and President of PJSC LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov.

​At one of LUKOIL's production facilities, LUKOIL EPU Service LLC, the deputy prime minister - who is responsible for civilian sectors of industry, including fuel and energy complex - witnessed production of AC electronic motors for electric centrifugal pumps. This innovative high-efficiency model replaced standard sucker-rod pumping units, thus increasing oil production and decreasing energy consumption. The motors produced by LUKOIL EPU Service are in use not only at LUKOIL fields, but also at those of other Russian fuel and energy companies.

The Integrated Operations Centre of the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye field presented new digital approaches to production process to the deputy prime minister. LUKOIL creates such units as a part of its Intelligent Field project in order to achieve a quantum leap in oil and gas assets management, to increase production and cut costs, as well as to improve security and environmental safety of the facilities.

"I am especially concerned with imports phase-out and with Russian enterprises' ability to manufacture their own equipment, including oil production one. Having visited a LUKOIL's oil field and its motor production facility, I can say that the Company is quite successful in meeting the challenge of introducing its own energy efficient oil and gas production technologies," said Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia.

The city of Kogalym is well known not only for its resource and scientific potential, but also for successful implementation of governmental initiatives on preservation of existing and creation of new cultural, tourist and economic opportunities for smaller towns. Therefore, Yury Borisov also visited a number of public amenities constructed in Kogalym with LUKOIL's support.

​"Kogalym is an amazing city, clean and welcoming, a city where one would like to live. The continuous growth of its population means that the city solves social issues to the benefit of its people," noted Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia.

Contact information

Press Centre PJSC "LUKOIL"

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
