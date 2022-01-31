PJSC Lukoil : Transaction in Own Securities

Transaction in own securities
PJSC "LUKOIL" (the "Company") announces the purchases on the open market of the total number of 263,832 shares (ISIN RU0009024277) at the volume weighted average price of 6,347.06 RUB per share, and the total number of 475,157 depositary receipts (ISIN US69343P1057) at the volume weighted average price of 80.09 USD per depositary receipt , during the period from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022 pursuant to the buy-back programme which was announced on 1 October 2019.
The purchases were made by LUKOIL Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and executed by a qualified international broker.
The breakdown of the purchases is contained in the schedule below.
|
Transaction date
|
Volume
|
Volume weighted average price
|
Trading Venue
|
24-Jan-2022
|
69,000
|
USD 78.62
|
CBOE Europe
|
24-Jan-2022
|
138,409
|
USD 79.08
|
London Stock Exchange
|
24-Jan-2022
|
103,000
|
RUB 6,241.11
|
Moscow Exchange
|
25-Jan-2022
|
55,000
|
USD 80.29
|
CBOE Europe
|
25-Jan-2022
|
149,000
|
USD 80.30
|
London Stock Exchange
|
25-Jan-2022
|
105,000
|
RUB 6,324.09
|
Moscow Exchange
|
26-Jan-2022
|
63,748
|
USD 83.21
|
London Stock Exchange
|
26-Jan-2022
|
55,832
|
RUB 6,585.72
|
Moscow Exchange
One depositary receipt represents one common share.
Disclaimer
OAO Lukoil published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:48:05 UTC.