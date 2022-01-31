PJSC Lukoil : Transaction in Own Securities

Transaction in own securities

PJSC "LUKOIL" (the "Company") announces the purchases on the open market of the total number of 263,832 shares (ISIN RU0009024277) at the volume weighted average price of 6,347.06 RUB per share, and the total number of 475,157 depositary receipts (ISIN US69343P1057) at the volume weighted average price of 80.09 USD per depositary receipt , during the period from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022 pursuant to the buy-back programme which was announced on 1 October 2019.

The purchases were made by LUKOIL Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and executed by a qualified international broker.

The breakdown of the purchases is contained in the schedule below.

Transaction date Volume Volume weighted average price Trading Venue 24-Jan-2022 69,000 USD 78.62 CBOE Europe 24-Jan-2022 138,409 USD 79.08 London Stock Exchange 24-Jan-2022 103,000 RUB 6,241.11 Moscow Exchange 25-Jan-2022 55,000 USD 80.29 CBOE Europe 25-Jan-2022 149,000 USD 80.30 London Stock Exchange 25-Jan-2022 105,000 RUB 6,324.09 Moscow Exchange 26-Jan-2022 63,748 USD 83.21 London Stock Exchange 26-Jan-2022 55,832 RUB 6,585.72 Moscow Exchange

One depositary receipt represents one common share.