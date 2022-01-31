Log in
PJSC Lukoil : Transaction in Own Securities

01/31/2022 | 04:49am EST
Transaction in own securities

PJSC "LUKOIL" (the "Company") announces the purchases on the open market of the total number of 263,832 shares (ISIN RU0009024277) at the volume weighted average price of 6,347.06 RUB per share, and the total number of 475,157 depositary receipts (ISIN US69343P1057) at the volume weighted average price of 80.09 USD per depositary receipt , during the period from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022 pursuant to the buy-back programme which was announced on 1 October 2019.

The purchases were made by LUKOIL Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and executed by a qualified international broker.

The breakdown of the purchases is contained in the schedule below.

Transaction date

Volume

Volume weighted average price

Trading Venue

24-Jan-2022

69,000

USD 78.62

CBOE Europe

24-Jan-2022

138,409

USD 79.08

London Stock Exchange

24-Jan-2022

103,000

RUB 6,241.11

Moscow Exchange

25-Jan-2022

55,000

USD 80.29

CBOE Europe

25-Jan-2022

149,000

USD 80.30

London Stock Exchange

25-Jan-2022

105,000

RUB 6,324.09

Moscow Exchange

26-Jan-2022

63,748

USD 83.21

London Stock Exchange

26-Jan-2022

55,832

RUB 6,585.72

Moscow Exchange

One depositary receipt represents one common share.

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 125 B - -
Net income 2021 10 223 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,82x
Yield 2021 11,7%
Capitalization 56 615 M 56 674 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 101 374
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 87,16 $
Average target price 103,94 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Lukoil Zhdanov Vice President-Finance
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman
Roger Llewelyn Munnings Independent Director
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC LUKOIL3.64%56 674
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.77%1 979 117
SHELL PLC18.05%193 779
TOTALENERGIES SE14.81%149 095
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.39%138 345
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-4.19%99 640