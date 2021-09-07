PJSC Lukoil : UNIQUE SPORTS CENTRE BUILT IN YUGRA REGION WITH LUKOIL'S SUPPORT

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

<_a103a_updated style="display: none"> { 9/7/2021 5:38:45 PM }

​Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin, Governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra Natalya Komarova and President of PJSC LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov took part in today's inauguration of a tennis centre that had been built in Kogalym, Russia, thanks to the Company's support.

The facility includes four tennis courts; each one of them has an area of 648 square metres. The centre can accommodate over 300 viewers. It meets all the standards of quality and safety and will be able to host competitions of various levels. Russian tennis players and Olympic champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina chose the centre to hold a training session with 15 young sportsmen from the city of Surgut, Russia, who came to Kogalym for the occasion.

Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin, Governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra Natalya Komarova, President of PJSC LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Vice President for Strategic Development of PJSC LUKOIL Leonid Fedun also participated in the cornerstone laying ceremony for the new football arena. The facility will host training classes, as well as football and futsal competitions. Activities at the arena will be organized in cooperation with the coaches from Fyodor Cherenkov Spartak Academy. The arena will have three stories with total area of over 28 thousand square metres, and its grandstands will be able to accommodate 1500 viewers.

During his visit to Kogalym, Russian Minister of Sport also had a working conference devoted to the development of sports infrastructure in the city and the region.

The visit ended by signing of a memorandum on cooperation regarding implementation of projects and initiatives in Yugra by regional government, Kogalym authorities and LUKOIL. The memorandum provides for construction of a music school, a museum complex, Yaranga tropical garden and a new park.​

Press release in PDF

Contact information Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL' media@lukoil.com +7 (495) 627-16-77 http://www.lukoil.com https://www.facebook.com/Lukoil.en http://twitter.com/lukoilengl

You may be interested