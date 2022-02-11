Two gasoline cargoes divert away from Nigeria, ship tracking shows

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two tankers carrying gasoline
loaded in Antwerp, Belgium, have turned back to their load-port
after initially being destined for Lagos in Nigeria, Refinitiv
Eikon ship tracking and sources said on Friday.
The two tankers, STI Symphony and Velos Diamantis, turned
back in last week. The U-turns happened after Nigeria rejected
other gasoline cargoes loaded in Antwerp for containing too much
methanol.
Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the methanol
content in these two cargoes or why they turned back.
Earlier this week, Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC said it had
received four tankers carrying unusable gasoline that was loaded
in Belgium by Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, and
sold on to local traders. In January, the fuel was found to
contain too much methanol and was removed from circulation,
causing shortages.
Since then, NNPC has banned methanol content in future
gasoline deliveries. Previously, traders said Nigeria did not
specify methanol content. Methanol is sometimes added to
gasoline in small amounts because it is a cheaper, cleaner
burning fuel and optimises engine functioning.
NNPC has requested emergency supplies of 500,000 tonnes to
replace the shortfall.
According to a fixture list from a ship broker and Refinitiv
Eikon data, Litasco chartered the STI Symphony for Jan. 15 to
take 90,000 tonnes of gasoline to West Africa.
The STI Symphony loaded gasoline in Antwerp around Jan. 22
before sailing to Lagos, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship
tracking. The tanker did a U-turn off the coast of Guinea on
Feb. 2 and is now heading back to the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub.
NNPC did not respond to a request for comment. Litasco has
previously said it does not comment on trading activities and
did not immediately respond to a query on the STI Symphony.
The Velos Diamantis, carrying 60,000 tonnes, did a U-turn on
Feb. 4 after showing Lagos as its destination, Refinitiv Eikon
ship tracking showed, chartered by Mercuria. A Mercuria source
said the company no longer owns the tanker's cargo.
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Rowena Edwards and Julia Payne;
additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos and Olga
Yagova in Moscow
Editing by Paul Simao)