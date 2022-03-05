PJSC M video : FY 2021 financial results

FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL RESULTS UPDATE
DISCLAIMER
The information contained herein has been prepared by pjsc "m.Video" (the "company"). The information and opinions presented herein are based on information gathered at the time of its publication and are therefore subject to change without notice. While the company relies on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable, it does not guarantee accuracy or completeness of such information. The contents of this presentation have not been independently verified by or on behalf of the company or any of its advisers (the "advisers"), or by any other independent third party. No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the company or any of its subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, none of the company, any of its subsidiaries, any of the company's or its subsidiaries' advisers, or any of the company's respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advisers, representatives or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any
loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.
The information and opinions contained in this presentation (including without limitation any forward-looking statements as referred to below) are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements.
This presentation contains statements about future events and expectations. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact including, without limitation, those regarding the company's or its group's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations, outlook and growth prospects, future plans and potential for future growth; growth in demand for products, economic outlook and industry trends and developments of markets, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company or its group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's or its group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company or its group will operate in the future.These assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control and it
may not achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. These forward looking statements speak only as at the date as of which they are made, and none of the company, the advisers or any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers intend or have any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the forward looking statements contained in this presentation, or to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements, any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based or to update or to keep current any other information contained in this presentation. Certain financial information included in this presentation including, but not limited to, non-ifrs financial information, may not have been audited, reviewed or verified by an independent accounting firm. The inclusion of such financial information in this presentation or any related presentation should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the company, the advisors, any of their respective affiliates or any of their or their affiliates' respective members, directors, officers or employees as to the accuracy or completeness of such information's portrayal of the financial condition or results of operations of the company or its group. In addition, the company's auditors are continuing to audit the company's consolidated financial information as at and for the year ended 31 december 2020 and, therefore, such financial information is preliminary and may be subject to amendment and/or restatement.
Some numerical figures included in this presentation have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that preceded them.
This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities and nothing contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation is not directed to, or intended for distribution to, directly or indirectly, or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration, licensing or other permission within such jurisdiction.
In any european economic area member state that has implemented regulation
(eu) 2017/1129, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any member state, the "prospectus regulation"), this presentation is addressed solely to qualified investors (within the meaning of article 2(e) the prospectus regulation) in that member state. In addition, in the united kingdom, this presentation is only being distributed to and directed at (i) persons who are outside the united kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the financial services and markets act 2000 (financial promotion) order 2005 (the "order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged in with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Neither this presentation nor any part or copy of it may be taken or transmitted into australia, canada or japan or distributed directly or indirectly in canada or distributed or redistributed in japan or to canadian persons or to any securities analyst or other person resident in any of those jurisdictions.
This presentation does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the united states of america. Accordingly, neither this presentation nor any part or copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the united states of america, its territories or possessions, any state of the united states and the district of columbia or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the united states of america, its territories or possessions, any state of the united states and the district of columbia, except in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the u.S. Securities act of 1933 (the "securities act"). The company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the securities act and may not be offered or sold in the united states of america except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the securities act.
This presentation is not a public offer or advertisement of securities or any other kind of advertisement, in the russian federation, and is not an offer, or an invitation to make offers, to purchase, sell, exchange or transfer any securities in the russian federation.
No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the company.
By viewing this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations and conditions and, in particular, will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer.
BUSINESS UPDATE
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
APPENDIX
KEY FY 2021 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Total
Online
Retail chain
EBITDA
Dividends2
571bn RUB
68%
+184
27.5 bn RUB
13.0 bn RUB
GMV1
Share of total online sales
New stores opened (net)
IAS 17-based EBITDA
Paid in dividends in 2021
+13%
45%
92%
5.8%
11.2%
GMW growth
Share of mobile
Share of sales made
IAS 17-based
The highest dividend yield
year-on-year
platform sales
using store infrastructure
EBITDA margin
among local retail peers
(1)
Gross merchandise value (GMV) includes purchases in retail stores (including pickup orders), orders paid for online and delivered, paid shipments to legal entities from warehouses. Purchases made in stores and online orders may be made by individuals
and legal entities. GMV includes sales of goods and services, which may be owned by the Company or agents. GMV includes VAT and excludes returns and discounts offered to customers for the reporting period. GMV is not revenue of the Company.
(2)
The information is provided based on dividends paid in 2021 for the full year 2020 and 1H21. The yield is calculated based on the average stock price during 2021.
The Group increased its GMV by 13% to RUB 571 billion in 2021 driven by increasing penetration of online sales and, most notably, mobile platform that integrates customer and consultant apps.
The continued implementation of OneRetail strategy came along with the resumed active chain expansion. The Group opened 184 new stores on a net basis in 2021, having entered 92 new towns.
Stores continue to be an important competitive advantage of our business model thanks to distribution of stock close to our customers available through pickup (57% of stock was held in stores as of December 31, 2021), direct communications with customers and more efficient logistics. In 2021, 92% of the Group's sales were facilitated with the use of stores infrastructure.
The Group's EBITDA grew 2% to RUB 27.5 billion due to a number of positive one-off items, while adjusted EBITDA fell notably YoY because of significant pricing pressures on the market, product shortages, logistics bottlenecks and a growing share of digital products in the sales mix.
2021: STRONG GROWTH IN GMV
DRIVEN BY 29% INCREASE IN TOTAL ONLINE SALES
GMV
Identified active customers (IAC)1
(RUB bn)
(mn people)
Share of total online sales (TOS)
Share of sales on mobile platform
OneRetail2
Non-OneRetail
Share of OneRetail customers
14%
31%
45%
34%
53%
62%
571
Annual
19.7
Annual
growth
growth
505
GMV
16.6
18.7
7.4
437
+13%
8.7
IAC
11.0
+5%
Share of TOS
68%
+8pp
12.3
60%
Share of
10.0
OneRetail
Share
customers
+9pp
of Mobile Platform
33%
+15pp
5.7
2019
2020
2021
2021
2019
2020
2021
2021
(1)
Identified active customer are identified customers who have made at least one purchase in the last 12 months.
(2)
The Company defines One Retail customers as those who signed in and made at least one purchase during the year through the web platform or mobile platform, including customer and consultant apps.
Source: Company data.
The Group's GMV grew to RUB 571 billion in 2021, which represents 13% growth from 2020 base and 30% growth from a more normalized base of 2019.
The growth was driven by 29% increase in online sales. The share of online sales increased by more than 8 percentage points to 68% of GMV.
Mobile platform generated 67% GMV growth and reached 67% of online sales and 45% of total GMV in 2021 vs. 51% and 31%, respectively, in 2020.
The customer base continues to be the Group's key business strength. In 2021, the number of identified active customers reached almost 20 million, of which 62% were OneRetail customers who feature 35% higher average ticket than non-OneRetail customers and higher purchasing frequency. The number of OneRetail customers grew 23%.
5
OAO Kompaniya M.video published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 15:18:06 UTC.