Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Magnit
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

PJSC MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-13
4200.00 RUB   -0.97%
11:11aMagnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/10Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities
EQ
06/09Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control

06/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer’s control

15-Jun-2022 / 18:10 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Magnit notifies on the disposal of Shares by the Entity under the Issuer’s Control

 

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 15, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia’s leading retailers, announces the disposal of shares by the entity which is under the Issuer’s control.

 

 

 

Full company name and address:

Joint Stock Company “Tander”

185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia

Taxpayer Id Number:

2310031475

Principal State Registration Number:

1022301598549

Object of disposal:

Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8

Date of disposal:

June 14, 2022

Date of the fact being reported to the Issuer:

June 15, 2022

Amount of disposed shares:

148 shares (0.000145% of the total equity)

Basis for disposal:

Shares Purchase Agreements executed with the participants of Long-Term Incentive Program for key employees of JSC “Tander” and PJSC “Magnit”.

 

Amount of votes before disposal:

3,817,397 votes (3.745801% of the total number of votes)

Amount of votes after disposal:

3,817,249 votes (3.745656% of the total number of votes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

“Magnit” is one of Russia’s leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 168580
EQS News ID: 1376621

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376621&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PJSC MAGNIT
11:11aMagnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/10Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibiliti..
EQ
06/09Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/08Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/07Magnit notifies on the transactions by the persons discharging managerial responsibilit..
EQ
06/07Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/01Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
EQ
05/27Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
05/23Russian Retailer Magnit Ends Global Depositary Receipt Program
MT
05/20Magnit notifies JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. of termination of the deposit agreement and G..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC MAGNIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 318 M - -
Net income 2022 817 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 6 961 M 6 961 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 310 924
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart PJSC MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 71,08 $
Average target price 93,13 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, CEO, Director & Commercial Director
Dmitry Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Director-Controller
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Yuri Misnik Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Andrey Bodrov Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC MAGNIT-22.82%6 961
WALMART INC.-17.47%327 458
SYSCO CORPORATION2.02%40 829
KROGER11.33%36 328
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED8.57%28 991
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.00%28 175