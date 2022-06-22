Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Magnit
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

PJSC MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-20
4365.00 RUB   -0.11%
06/17Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities
EQ
06/15Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/10Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

06/22/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

22-Jun-2022 / 17:42 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 22, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia’s leading retailers, notifies on the transactions with the PJSC Magnit securities made by the member of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit Fedor Pavlovsky.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Pavlovsky Fedor Olegovich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC “Magnit”

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company “Magnit”

b)

LEI

2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of PJSC "Magnit" shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (RUB.)

volume

4,369.50

2

4,365.00

1

4,364.50

2

4,364.50

5

4,364.00

5

4,364.00

5

4,364.00

5

4,363.50

2

4,363.00

1

4,363.00

5

4,363.00

76

4,362.50

3

4,362.00

5

4,362.00

189

4,361.00

27

4,360.50

1

4,360.50

2

4,360.00

15

4,360.00

1

4,360.00

1

4,358.50

4

 

 

 

4,358.50

5

4,358.00

5

4,357.50

1

4,357.50

10

4,357.50

25

4,357.50

13

4,357.50

10

4,306.00

2

4,305.50

100

4,305.00

20

4,305.00

10

4,304.00

65

4,303.50

66

4,302.00

1

4,301.00

20

4,301.00

40

4,301.00

5

4,300.50

1

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

40

4,300.00

117

4,308.00

1

4,302.00

40

4,302.00

1

4,301.00

40

4,301.00

20

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

24

4,300.00

293

4,300.00

2

4,300.00

3

4,300.00

20

4,300.00

12

4,300.00

5

4,300.00

12

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

6

4,303.00

1

4,303.00

1

4,302.50

1

4,302.50

1

4,302.00

10

4,302.00

1

4,302.00

6

4,301.50

10

4,301.50

1

4,301.00

40

4,301.00

1

4,301.00

1

4,300.50

1

4,300.50

20

4,300.50

5

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

40

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

1

 

 

 

4,300.00

50

4,300.00

50

4,300.00

6

4,300.00

10

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

1

4,300.00

50

4,300.00

40

4,300.00

19

 

d)

Aggregated information

 — Aggregated volume

 — Price

Price (RUB.)

Aggregated volume

4,315.10

1,836

 

e)

Date of the transaction

June 21, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange (MISX)

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

“Magnit” is one of Russia’s leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 170034
EQS News ID: 1381559

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381559&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PJSC MAGNIT
06/17Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibiliti..
EQ
06/15Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/10Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibiliti..
EQ
06/09Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/08Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/07Magnit notifies on the transactions by the persons discharging managerial responsibilit..
EQ
06/07Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuer's control
EQ
06/01Magnit announces the coupon yield payment
EQ
05/27Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
05/23Russian Retailer Magnit Ends Global Depositary Receipt Program
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC MAGNIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 318 M - -
Net income 2022 817 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 9,51%
Capitalization 7 920 M 7 920 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 310 924
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart PJSC MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 80,87 $
Average target price 88,56 $
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, CEO, Director & Commercial Director
Dmitry Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Director-Controller
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Yuri Misnik Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Andrey Bodrov Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC MAGNIT-19.78%7 920
WALMART INC.-18.25%334 886
SYSCO CORPORATION1.94%40 794
KROGER6.94%34 893
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.75%28 769
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.23%28 508