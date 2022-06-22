MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities Krasnodar, Russia (June 22, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia’s leading retailers, notifies on the transactions with the PJSC Magnit securities made by the member of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit Fedor Pavlovsky. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pavlovsky Fedor Olegovich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the collective executive body (Management Board) of PJSC “Magnit” b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company “Magnit” b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of PJSC "Magnit" shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) volume 4,369.50 2 4,365.00 1 4,364.50 2 4,364.50 5 4,364.00 5 4,364.00 5 4,364.00 5 4,363.50 2 4,363.00 1 4,363.00 5 4,363.00 76 4,362.50 3 4,362.00 5 4,362.00 189 4,361.00 27 4,360.50 1 4,360.50 2 4,360.00 15 4,360.00 1 4,360.00 1 4,358.50 4 4,358.50 5 4,358.00 5 4,357.50 1 4,357.50 10 4,357.50 25 4,357.50 13 4,357.50 10 4,306.00 2 4,305.50 100 4,305.00 20 4,305.00 10 4,304.00 65 4,303.50 66 4,302.00 1 4,301.00 20 4,301.00 40 4,301.00 5 4,300.50 1 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 40 4,300.00 117 4,308.00 1 4,302.00 40 4,302.00 1 4,301.00 40 4,301.00 20 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 24 4,300.00 293 4,300.00 2 4,300.00 3 4,300.00 20 4,300.00 12 4,300.00 5 4,300.00 12 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 6 4,303.00 1 4,303.00 1 4,302.50 1 4,302.50 1 4,302.00 10 4,302.00 1 4,302.00 6 4,301.50 10 4,301.50 1 4,301.00 40 4,301.00 1 4,301.00 1 4,300.50 1 4,300.50 20 4,300.50 5 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 40 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 50 4,300.00 50 4,300.00 6 4,300.00 10 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 1 4,300.00 50 4,300.00 40 4,300.00 19 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 4,315.10 1,836 e) Date of the transaction June 21, 2022 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).


