Russia's Magnit may raise dividends, hints at M&A opportunities - CEO

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit
may be able to return more money to shareholders through
dividends even as it keeps the door open to acquisitions, CEO
Jan Dunning told Reuters on Thursday.
Magnit, one of Russia's largest food retailers, earlier this
month reported 2021 revenues of 1.9 trillion roubles ($25
billion), up 10.8% year-on-year when accounting for the purchase
of rival Dixy, which bolstered its store network by 2,500.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 21.7% to 133.1 billion roubles last year and
Magnit now expects its EBITDA margin to steadily improve to 8%
in the next few years from 7.2% now, surpassing 8% from 2025
even as it expands its e-commerce and discount store offering.
Speaking ahead of a capital markets day on Thursday, Dunning
said financial models showed Magnit could in principle return
more to its shareholders, but that the board of directors would
ultimately decide.
"With the business development that we see, it is possible
to increase the dividend," he said.
Dunning said Magnit remained open to market consolidation,
and would maintain its approach towards acquisitions it has had
in the past two years.
"I expect that this year as well there still will be
opportunities for us to take some businesses on our side," he
said, referring to smaller deals than the 97-billion-rouble Dixy
purchase.
Dunning also said there were still plenty of opportunities
for organic growth. Magnit wants its e-commerce platform,
virtually non-existent a year ago, to be capable of handling at
least 5% of turnover by 2025.
It may also look at other formats of discount stores,
building on the success of its 'My Price' pilot format.
"It is always good to develop new concepts and develop new
niches where you think there might be potential in the market
over time," Dunning said, explaining that being agile was
crucial to success as consumer trends change ever faster.
($1 = 75.9325 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow
Editing by Mark Potter)