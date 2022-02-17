Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Magnit
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

PJSC MAGNIT

(MGNT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/17 06:44:25 am
5287.5 RUB   -1.99%
06:32aMagnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
02/16Magnit Inaugurates Hybrid Dark Store in Russia
MT
02/16Magnit opens hybrid dark store
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russia's Magnit may raise dividends, hints at M&A opportunities - CEO

02/17/2022 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit may be able to return more money to shareholders through dividends even as it keeps the door open to acquisitions, CEO Jan Dunning told Reuters on Thursday.

Magnit, one of Russia's largest food retailers, earlier this month reported 2021 revenues of 1.9 trillion roubles ($25 billion), up 10.8% year-on-year when accounting for the purchase of rival Dixy, which bolstered its store network by 2,500.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21.7% to 133.1 billion roubles last year and Magnit now expects its EBITDA margin to steadily improve to 8% in the next few years from 7.2% now, surpassing 8% from 2025 even as it expands its e-commerce and discount store offering.

Speaking ahead of a capital markets day on Thursday, Dunning said financial models showed Magnit could in principle return more to its shareholders, but that the board of directors would ultimately decide.

"With the business development that we see, it is possible to increase the dividend," he said.

Dunning said Magnit remained open to market consolidation, and would maintain its approach towards acquisitions it has had in the past two years.

"I expect that this year as well there still will be opportunities for us to take some businesses on our side," he said, referring to smaller deals than the 97-billion-rouble Dixy purchase.

Dunning also said there were still plenty of opportunities for organic growth. Magnit wants its e-commerce platform, virtually non-existent a year ago, to be capable of handling at least 5% of turnover by 2025.

It may also look at other formats of discount stores, building on the success of its 'My Price' pilot format.

"It is always good to develop new concepts and develop new niches where you think there might be potential in the market over time," Dunning said, explaining that being agile was crucial to success as consumer trends change ever faster.

($1 = 75.9325 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.62 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
PJSC MAGNIT -1.82% 5287.5 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.08% 75.93041 Delayed Quote.0.72%
All news about PJSC MAGNIT
06:32aMagnit announces the results of the Board meeting
EQ
02/16Magnit Inaugurates Hybrid Dark Store in Russia
MT
02/16Magnit opens hybrid dark store
EQ
02/14Magnit announces dividend payment update
EQ
02/04TRANSCRIPT : Public Joint Stock Company Magnit, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 04, 2022
CI
02/04Magnit Studying Possible M&A
CI
02/04Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of the list ..
EQ
02/04Russian Retailer Magnit Mulls Up to $200 Million Share Buyback in 2022
MT
02/04Magnit Hikes Capital Expenditure Budget To $1.1 Billion For FY22
MT
02/04Magnit Reports 33.7% total sales growth (14.6% adjusted for dixy acquisition), 9.9% LFL..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC MAGNIT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 637 M - -
Net income 2021 606 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 7 087 M 7 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 310 924
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart PJSC MAGNIT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Magnit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 72,37 $
Average target price 103,86 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, CEO, Director & Commercial Director
Dmitry Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Director-Controller
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Yuri Misnik Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Andrey Bodrov Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC MAGNIT-0.15%7 087
WALMART INC.-7.13%370 396
SYSCO CORPORATION8.94%43 422
KROGER-1.52%32 770
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.85%30 896
TESCO PLC1.67%30 360