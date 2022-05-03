Log in
    MGNT   RU000A0JKQU8

PJSC MAGNIT

(MGNT)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  04-28
4592.50 RUB   +0.57%
07:07aRussian retailers in talks to import goods via Kazakhstan -report
RE
04/29Magnit reports 37.7% total sales growth (18.5% adjusted for Dixy acquisition) and 12.0% LFL sales growth in 1Q 2022
EQ
04/29Magnit announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report
EQ
Russian retailers in talks to import goods via Kazakhstan -report

05/03/2022 | 07:07am EDT
Customers walk past a grocery store owned by Russian retailer Magnit in Moscow

ALMATY (Reuters) - Russian retailers Magnit and Lenta are in talks with their suppliers and other parties about importing goods via Kazakhstan, Russia's southern neighbour and close partner, a Kazakh official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Rouble volatility and supply chain disruptions have hit the Russian market since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow says is a "special military operation" to degrade Kiev military capabilities and root out what it calls dangerous nationalists.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces, while many foreign companies have ceased or suspended their Russian operations.

Working through intermediary companies in Kazakhstan could in theory allow Russian retailers to resolve some issues caused by sanctions, such as making payments in foreign currency.

Yerkebulan Orazalin, head of the entrepreneurship and investment department at the mayor's office of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, said Magnit and Lenta were looking in particular at goods whose supply directly to Russia has been restricted, Kazakh news website Tengrinews.kz reported.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC MAGNIT 0.57% 4592.5 End-of-day quote.-15.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.02% 69.132 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
All news about PJSC MAGNIT
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC MAGNIT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 541 M - -
Net income 2022 614 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,41x
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 6 345 M 6 334 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 310 924
Free-Float 61,4%
Technical analysis trends PJSC MAGNIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 64,80 $
Average target price 89,58 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Gezinus Dunning President, CEO, Director & Commercial Director
Dmitry Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Director-Controller
Charles Emmitt Ryan Chairman
Yuri Misnik Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Andrey Bodrov Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC MAGNIT-15.60%6 334
WALMART INC.5.74%418 368
SYSCO CORPORATION8.39%43 204
KROGER18.69%38 856
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.76%32 599
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.39%30 083