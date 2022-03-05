Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAGN   RU0009084396

PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS

(MAGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded MMK's credit rating

03/05/2022 | 07:06am EST
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded MMK's credit rating

05-March-2022 / 13:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MMK notifies that fitch ratings has downgraded MMk's credit rating

 

5 march 2022

Magnitogorsk, Russia

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded MMK's long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer default ratings to 'B' from 'BBB' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative following the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022.

The full press-release of Fitch Ratings is available at:

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-downgrades-russian-commodity-companies-reflecting-increased-financial-risks-04-03-2022

 

About MMK

MMK is a Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.

Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 2021. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Moody's and S&P.

MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%.

Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK news.

 

 

Investor Relations Department

Veronika Kryachko
+7 (915) 380-62-66
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

ESG DEPARTMENT

Yaroslava Vrubel
+7 982 282 9682
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru

 

Communications Department

Dmitriy Kuchumov  
+7 (499) 238-26-13
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

 

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022

Financial calendar

 

13 April

Q1 2022 Trading Update

19 April

Q1 2022 IFRS financials

 

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 147130
EQS News ID: 1295371

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 607 M - -
Net income 2022 2 536 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 37,6%
Capitalization 6 507 M 4 419 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 887
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Duration : Period :
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,58 $
Average target price 1,21 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria V. Nikulina Head-Finance Resources
Victor Filippovich Rashnikov Chairman
Vadim N. Feoktistov Chief Information Technology Specialist
Valeriy Yaroslavovich Martsinovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-31.55%4 419
NUCOR21.52%37 333
ARCELORMITTAL-5.01%26 539
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.93%20 396
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.19%18 071
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.24%17 225