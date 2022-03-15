PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded MMK's credit rating

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that Fitch Ratings has downgraded MMK's long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer default ratings to '??' from 'B'/Rating Watch Negative.

The rating actions reflect new restrictions that may impair the companies' ability to service debt, and follow the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings on 8 March 2022.

The full press-release of Fitch Ratings is available at:

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-downgrades-russian-commodity-companies-reflecting-debt-service-restrictions-11-03-2022