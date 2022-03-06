PJSC Mosenergo : Mosenergo Group IFRS Revenue for 2021FY Increased by 24.5%

March 5, 2022 11:04

Mosenergo releases audited consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR) 2020FY 2021FY Change Revenue 180,908 225,158 +24.5% Operating Costs (172,235) (220,603) +28.1% EBITDA(1) 30,472 26,679 -12.4% EBITDA, adj. (2) 33,611 42,051 +25.1% Depreciation and Amortization (22,874) (24,093) +5.3% Operating Profit 7,598 2,586 -66.0% Profit for the Period 8,045 2,894 -64.0% Profit for the Period, adj. (2) 11,184 18,266 +63.3%

(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization + impairment loss / reversal for non-financial assets".

(2) Adjusted to reserves.

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 2021FY increased by 24.5% year-on-year, up to RUR 225,158 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics on the back of growing electricity consumption, weather factor and heating season duration.

Operating costs for 2021FY grew by 28.1% up to RUR 220,603 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 26,679 mn (-12.4% year-on-year), mainly on the account of assets impairment reserves. EBITDA, adjusted to reserves, amounted to RUR 42,051 mn, up by 25.1%.

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 2021FY decreased by 64.0%, down to RUR 2,894 mn. Adjusted profit amounted to RUR 18,266 mn, up by 63.3%.