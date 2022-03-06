Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Mosenergo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSN   RU0008958863

PJSC MOSENERGO

(MSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Mosenergo : Mosenergo Group IFRS Revenue for 2021FY Increased by 24.5%

03/06/2022 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mosenergo Group IFRS Revenue for 2021FY Increased by 24.5% March 5, 2022 11:04

Mosenergo releases audited consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS, for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR)

2020FY

2021FY

Change

Revenue

180,908

225,158

+24.5%

Operating Costs

(172,235)

(220,603)

+28.1%

EBITDA(1)

30,472

26,679

-12.4%

EBITDA, adj. (2)

33,611

42,051

+25.1%

Depreciation and Amortization

(22,874)

(24,093)

+5.3%

Operating Profit

7,598

2,586

-66.0%

Profit for the Period

8,045

2,894

-64.0%

Profit for the Period, adj. (2)

11,184

18,266

+63.3%

(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization + impairment loss / reversal for non-financial assets".

(2) Adjusted to reserves.

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 2021FY increased by 24.5% year-on-year, up to RUR 225,158 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics on the back of growing electricity consumption, weather factor and heating season duration.

Operating costs for 2021FY grew by 28.1% up to RUR 220,603 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 26,679 mn (-12.4% year-on-year), mainly on the account of assets impairment reserves. EBITDA, adjusted to reserves, amounted to RUR 42,051 mn, up by 25.1%.

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 2021FY decreased by 64.0%, down to RUR 2,894 mn. Adjusted profit amounted to RUR 18,266 mn, up by 63.3%.

Disclaimer

OAO Mosenergo published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 08:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC MOSENERGO
03:49aPJSC MOSENERGO : Mosenergo Group IFRS Revenue for 2021FY Increased by 24.5%
PU
01/24PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : PJSC “Mosenergo” increased electricity producti..
PU
01/19Fitch Keeps Russian Power Firm Mosenergo's Rating Over Strong Business Profile
MT
2021Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2021IFRS Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 S..
PU
20219m2021 IFRS Results Presentation
PU
2021Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 9M 2021 Increased by 37.4%
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : Sustainability Report of Gazprom Energoholding 2020
PU
2021PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MOSENERGO : PJSC “Mosenergo” increased electricity producti..
PU
2021Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 648 M - -
Net income 2021 148 M - -
Net cash 2021 27,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,67x
Yield 2021 9,61%
Capitalization 817 M 555 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 696
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart PJSC MOSENERGO
Duration : Period :
PJSC Mosenergo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC MOSENERGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,71 RUB
Average target price 2,43 RUB
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Butko Managing Director & Director
Vitaly Anatolyevich Markelov Chairman
Denis Vladimirovich Fedorov Director
Elena Vladimirovna Mikhailova Director
Aleksandr Sergeevich Ivannikov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC MOSENERGO-18.64%555
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.09%157 432
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.34%80 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.18%71 650
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.27%67 025
ENEL S.P.A.-19.53%62 887