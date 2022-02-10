PJSC PhosAgro : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

|
Contents
|
|
Independent Auditor's report
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
.............................................1
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position...............................................................................................
|
2
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ........................................................................................................
|
3
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity..............................................................................................
|
4
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
1
|
Background .........................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
2
|
Basis of preparation ............................................................................................................................
|
5
|
3
|
Significant accounting policies ............................................................................................................
|
8
|
4
|
Change in accounting policy and reclassifications............................................................................
|
16
|
5
|
Determination of fair values ..............................................................................................................
|
18
|
6
|
Segment information .........................................................................................................................
|
19
|
7
|
Revenues ..........................................................................................................................................
|
22
|
8
|
Cost of Group products sold .............................................................................................................
|
22
|
9
|
Administrative and selling overhead expenses .................................................................................
|
23
|
10
|
Taxes, other than income tax, net.....................................................................................................
|
23
|
11
|
Other expenses, net ..........................................................................................................................
|
23
|
12
|
Finance income and finance costs....................................................................................................
|
24
|
13
|
Income tax expense ..........................................................................................................................
|
24
|
14
|
Property, plant and equipment ..........................................................................................................
|
25
|
15
|
Right-of-use assets ...........................................................................................................................
|
26
|
16
|
Investments in associates .................................................................................................................
|
27
|
17
|
Deferred tax assets and liabilities .....................................................................................................
|
27
|
18
|
Other non-current assets ..................................................................................................................
|
28
|
19
|
Other financial assets........................................................................................................................
|
29
|
20
|
Inventories .........................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
21
|
Trade and other receivables .............................................................................................................
|
30
|
22
|
Cash and cash equivalents ...............................................................................................................
|
31
|
23
|
Equity ................................................................................................................................................
|
31
|
24
|
Earnings per share ............................................................................................................................
|
32
|
25
|
Loans and borrowings .......................................................................................................................
|
32
|
26
|
Leases ...............................................................................................................................................
|
34
|
27
|
Defined benefit obligations ................................................................................................................
|
34
|
28
|
Trade and other payables .................................................................................................................
|
35
|
29
|
Financial risk management ...............................................................................................................
|
35
|
30
|
Commitments ....................................................................................................................................
|
41
|
31
|
Contingencies....................................................................................................................................
|
41
|
32
|
Related party transactions ................................................................................................................
|
42
|
33
|
Significant subsidiaries......................................................................................................................
|
44
|
34
|
Seasonality ........................................................................................................................................
|
44