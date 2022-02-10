PJSC PhosAgro : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of PJSC "PhosAgro":

Opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of PJSC "PhosAgro" (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and the Group's consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2021;

the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;

the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended;

the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs).

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements of the Auditor's Professional Ethics Code and Auditor's Independence Rules that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the Russian Federation. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

White Square Office Center 10 Butyrsky Val Moscow, Russian Federation, 125047

T: +7 (495) 967 6000, F:+7 (495) 967 6001, www.pwc.ru