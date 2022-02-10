Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC PhosAgro : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJSC "PhosAgro"

International Financial Reporting Standards

Consolidated Financial Statements and

Independent Auditor's Report

31 December 2021

PJSC "PhosAgro"

Contents

Independent Auditor's report

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

.............................................1

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position...............................................................................................

2

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ........................................................................................................

3

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity..............................................................................................

4

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Background .........................................................................................................................................

5

2

Basis of preparation ............................................................................................................................

5

3

Significant accounting policies ............................................................................................................

8

4

Change in accounting policy and reclassifications............................................................................

16

5

Determination of fair values ..............................................................................................................

18

6

Segment information .........................................................................................................................

19

7

Revenues ..........................................................................................................................................

22

8

Cost of Group products sold .............................................................................................................

22

9

Administrative and selling overhead expenses .................................................................................

23

10

Taxes, other than income tax, net.....................................................................................................

23

11

Other expenses, net ..........................................................................................................................

23

12

Finance income and finance costs....................................................................................................

24

13

Income tax expense ..........................................................................................................................

24

14

Property, plant and equipment ..........................................................................................................

25

15

Right-of-use assets ...........................................................................................................................

26

16

Investments in associates .................................................................................................................

27

17

Deferred tax assets and liabilities .....................................................................................................

27

18

Other non-current assets ..................................................................................................................

28

19

Other financial assets........................................................................................................................

29

20

Inventories .........................................................................................................................................

30

21

Trade and other receivables .............................................................................................................

30

22

Cash and cash equivalents ...............................................................................................................

31

23

Equity ................................................................................................................................................

31

24

Earnings per share ............................................................................................................................

32

25

Loans and borrowings .......................................................................................................................

32

26

Leases ...............................................................................................................................................

34

27

Defined benefit obligations ................................................................................................................

34

28

Trade and other payables .................................................................................................................

35

29

Financial risk management ...............................................................................................................

35

30

Commitments ....................................................................................................................................

41

31

Contingencies....................................................................................................................................

41

32

Related party transactions ................................................................................................................

42

33

Significant subsidiaries......................................................................................................................

44

34

Seasonality ........................................................................................................................................

44

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of PJSC "PhosAgro":

Opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of PJSC "PhosAgro" (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together - the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and the Group's consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

  • the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2021;
  • the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;
  • the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended;
  • the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended; and
  • the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs).

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements of the Auditor's Professional Ethics Code and Auditor's Independence Rules that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the Russian Federation. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

White Square Office Center 10 Butyrsky Val Moscow, Russian Federation, 125047

T: +7 (495) 967 6000, F:+7 (495) 967 6001, www.pwc.ru

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Initial audit procedures as a result of changing the auditor

Refer to Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements of the Group

In December 2020, the Company appointed us as auditors of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended

31 December 2021. The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended

31 December 2020 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements on 18 February 2021.

For the first-year audit, our objective with respect to the opening balances was to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about whether:

  1. The opening balances contain misstatements that materially affect the current period's financial statements; and
  2. Appropriate accounting policies reflected

in the opening balances have been consistently applied in the current period's financial statements, or changes thereto are appropriately accounted for and adequately presented and disclosed in accordance with IFRS.

We focus on this matter as the first-year audit inherently requires greater attention to the consistency of the application of accounting principles, critical estimates and significant management judgements.

As the newly appointed auditor we performed the following audit procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the opening balances:

  • We contacted the predecessor auditor and assessed the predecessor auditor's working papers to obtain evidence regarding the opening balances.
  • We reviewed the accounting policies of the Group and ensured that the accounting policies have been consistently applied in the current period's financial statements.
  • We assessed changes in the accounting policies implemented by the Group since 2020 to make sure they were appropriately applied and presented in the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS.
  • We identified complex accounting matters and transactions and assessed management's judgement, the accounting treatment and the disclosures made in the consolidated financial statements.
  • We obtained an understanding of management's process in respect of the identification and measurement of the accounting estimates and related controls.
  • We assessed critical estimates and judgements applied by management that had the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the consolidated financial statements of the Group and ensured that these estimates and judgements are adequate and conform with IFRS requirements.

2

Key audit matter

Recoverability of deferred tax assets

Refer to Note 17 to the consolidated financial statements of the Group

As at 31 December 2021, the Group's consolidated statement of financial position includes RUB 9,499 million of deferred tax assets, the main part of which relates to deferred tax assets recognised by the Company in respect of tax losses carried forward.

In terms of IFRS, a deferred tax asset shall be recognised for unused tax losses only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax losses can be utilised.

Management of the Group performed the assessment of and concluded on the recoverability of the deferred tax assets. This analysis was based on the long-term plans of the Group and the financial projections of the future taxable profits of the Company.

We focus on this area because it involves significant management's judgement and is affected by the uncertainty over the amount of future taxable profit.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

We performed the following audit procedures to address the key audit matter:

  • We obtained an understanding of the
    Company's process in relation to the assessment of the recoverability of the deferred tax assets and long-term budget preparation.
  • We obtained the long-term budget prepared by the Company's management and challenged the expected future profits and assumptions regarding future earnings
    as reflected therein, by comparing them to industry and market trends.
  • We assessed the accuracy of the Company's calculations used in the model, including deferred tax calculations.
  • We assessed the adequacy of the management's assumptions used in assessing the recoverability of the deferred tax assets arising from tax losses carried forward in the consolidated financial statements.
  • We involved our tax specialists to assist in evaluating the management's plans and to consider any potential limitations to the amount and timing of the utilisation of the unused tax loss as established by Russian tax legislation.
  • We have read the consolidated financial statements and assessed adequacy of the related note disclosures.

Other matter - Materiality and Group audit scope

Overview

Materiality

Overall Group materiality: Russian Roubles ("RUB") 8,003 million,

which represents 5% of profit before tax

Group scoping

We conducted audit work at six reporting units located in three

countries

Our audit scope addressed 88% of the Group's revenues and

78% of the Group's absolute value of underlying profit before tax

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
