Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC PhosAgro : Fitch Changes PhosAgro's Credit Rating to 'B', in Line With Russia's Country Ceiling

03/05/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that, following the downgrade of the Russian Federation's sovereign rating, Fitch has changed PhosAgro's long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default rating from BBB- to B and placed it on Rating Watch Negative. PhosAgro's updated rating reflects Russia's new Country Ceiling.

Despite the high degree of volatility and uncertainty in markets, PhosAgro is focused on continuing its stable operations and is committed to doing its utmost to meet its obligations while complying with all applicable laws.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 13:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC PHOSAGRO
08:01aPHOSAGRO PJSC : Fitch Changes PhosAgro's Credit Rating to 'B', in Line With Russia's Count..
EQ
03/04Factbox-Commodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
03/03London Stock Exchange suspends trading in several GDRs of Russian firms
RE
03/02PJSC PHOSAGRO : Gardesina Holding Limited Notifies on Purchase of Call Options for PhosAgr..
PU
03/02PHOSAGRO PJSC : Gardesina Holding Limited Notifies on Purchase of Call Options for PhosAgr..
EQ
02/24Commodity supplies at risk as Russia invades Ukraine
RE
02/24'Londongrad' takes a hit as Britain slaps tougher sanctions on Russia
RE
02/17PJSC PHOSAGRO : Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro awards Order of Rio Branco to Andrey Gu..
PU
02/17PJSC PHOSAGRO : During Forum of Russian and Brazilian Councils of Entrepreneurs, Andrey Gu..
PU
02/15PJSC PHOSAGRO : Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options fo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 506 M - -
Net income 2022 2 706 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,97x
Yield 2022 29,9%
Capitalization 8 025 M 5 450 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PJSC PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PJSC PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 61,97 $
Average target price 47,07 $
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC PHOSAGRO-14.46%5 450
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.45.94%22 323
ICL GROUP LTD16.66%13 775
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-14.17%7 681
UPL LIMITED-4.49%7 127
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.16.62%6 647