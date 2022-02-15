Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC PhosAgro : Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

02/15/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Gardesina Holding Limited has submitted notification concerning the sale of call options for 90,000 PhosAgro GDRs at a price of USD 1.67 per option.

The options can be exercised until 10 May 2022 at a strike price of USD 23 per GDR.

Disclaimer

OAO PhosAgro published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PJSC PHOSAGRO
12:37pPJSC PHOSAGRO : Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options fo..
PU
12:32pPHOSAGRO PJSC : Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options fo..
EQ
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/10PJSC PHOSAGRO : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
02/10PHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Reports 4Q and FY 2021 Financial Results. Record-High Annual EBIT..
EQ
02/09PHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Board of Directors Considers Company's FY 2021 Results to be Succ..
EQ
02/09PJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date
PU
02/09PHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date
EQ
02/08PhosAgro Begins Trial of New +10 m Level at Apatit's Kirovsky Mine
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 285 M - -
Net income 2022 1 706 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 14,1%
Capitalization 10 023 M 10 023 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PJSC PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PJSC PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 77,40 $
Average target price 72,95 $
Spread / Average Target -5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC PHOSAGRO1.48%10 023
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.27.80%18 378
ICL GROUP LTD8.06%12 828
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-12.49%7 831
UPL LIMITED-3.19%7 301
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.-6.47%5 299