PJSC PhosAgro : Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Gardesina Holding Limited has submitted notification concerning the sale of call options for 90,000 PhosAgro GDRs at a price of USD 1.67 per option.



The options can be exercised until 10 May 2022 at a strike price of USD 23 per GDR.

