    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PhosAgro PJSC: Correction: Fitch Changes PhosAgro's Credit Rating to 'B', in Line With Russia's Country Ceiling

03/05/2022 | 10:02am EST
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
05-March-2022 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

5 March 2022

 

 

Fitch Changes PhosAgro's Credit Rating to 'B', in Line With Russia's Country Ceiling

 

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that, following the downgrade of the Russian Federation's sovereign rating, Fitch has changed PhosAgro's long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default rating from BBB- to B and placed it on Rating Watch Negative. PhosAgro's updated rating reflects Russia's new Country Ceiling.

Despite the high degree of volatility and uncertainty in markets, PhosAgro is focused on continuing its stable operations and is committed to doing its utmost to meet its obligations to its business partners.

 

About us

 

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

 

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

 

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 147131
EQS News ID: 1295383

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 506 M - -
Net income 2022 2 706 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,97x
Yield 2022 29,9%
Capitalization 8 025 M 5 450 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PJSC PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PJSC PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 61,97 $
Average target price 47,07 $
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC PHOSAGRO-14.46%5 450
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.45.94%22 323
ICL GROUP LTD16.66%13 775
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-14.17%7 681
UPL LIMITED-4.49%7 127
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.16.62%6 647