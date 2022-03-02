PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Notifies on Purchase of Call Options for PhosAgro GDRs

|
For Immediate Release
|
2 March 2022
Gardesina Holding Limited Notifies on Purchase of Call Options for PhosAgro GDRs
Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Gardesina Holding Limited has notified PhosAgro concerning transactions to buy call options for 90,000 PhosAgro GDRs at a price of $0.21 per option.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Gardesina Holding Limited
HE367560, 10367560Y
Vasili Michailidi, 21, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PCA of a member of the Board of directors
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC PhosAgro
|
b)
|
LEI
|
25340053KRUNNYUWF472
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Depository receipt, US71922G2093
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of call options, strike price $23 per receipt with an expiry date 10 May 2022
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.21 USD
|
90,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
90,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
18,900.00 USD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
25.02.2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
