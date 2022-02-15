Log in
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

02/15/2022 | 12:32pm EST
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

15-Feb-2022 / 20:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

For Immediate Release

15 February 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Gardesina Holding Limited Provides Notification on Sale of Call Options for PhosAgro's Global Depositary Receipts

 

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Gardesina Holding Limited has submitted notification concerning the sale of call options for 90,000 PhosAgro GDRs at a price of USD 1.67 per option.

The options can be exercised until 10 May 2022 at a strike price of USD 23 per GDR.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gardesina Holding Limited

HE367560, 10367560Y

21 Vasili Michailidi, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of a member of the Board of directors

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC PhosAgro

b)

LEI

25340053KRUNNYUWF472

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Depository receipt, US71922G2093

 

Identification code

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Selling of call options, strike price of USD 23 per receipt with an expiry date of 10 May 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 1.67

90,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aggregated volume

90,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price

USD 150,300.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-02-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

Contact us

 

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183

ir@phosagro.ru

 

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652

pr@phosagro.ru

 

EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 207 002 7859

 

About Us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru.

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 143208
EQS News ID: 1280906

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280906&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 285 M - -
Net income 2022 1 706 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 14,1%
Capitalization 10 023 M 10 023 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrey A. Guryev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Xavier Robert Rolet Chairman
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC PHOSAGRO1.48%10 023
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.27.80%18 378
ICL GROUP LTD8.06%12 828
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-12.49%7 831
UPL LIMITED-3.19%7 301
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.-6.47%5 299