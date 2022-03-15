Log in
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: Irina Bokova Steps Down from PhosAgro's Board of Directors

03/15/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
15-March-2022 / 20:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

15 March 2022

 

 

Irina Bokova Steps Down from PhosAgro's Board of Directors

 

Moscow - PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Irina Bokova is leaving the Company's Board of Directors.

Ms Bokova joined PhosAgro's Board of Directors in 2018 as an independent director. In May 2019, she was elected Chair of the Board's Sustainable Development Committee.

About PhosAgro

 

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)

 

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

 

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

 
