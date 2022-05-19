Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-17
7931.00 RUB   +0.63%
12:46pPHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Received Permission to Maintain its Depositary Receipts Programme
EQ
04/29PJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Publishes 2021 Integrated Report
PU
04/29PJSC PHOSAGRO : 2021 integrated report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Received Permission to Maintain its Depositary Receipts Programme

05/19/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Received Permission to Maintain its Depositary Receipts Programme

19-May-2022 / 19:45 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release 19 May 2022

img

PhosAgro Received Permission to Maintain its Depositary Receipts Programme

Moscow ? PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, further to its notice of 29 April 2022, hereby announces that, on 19 May 2022, it received a formal permission from the Government Commission on Control for Effectuation of Foreign Investments dated 18 May 2022 authorising PhosAgro to maintain its depositary receipts programme effective and the depositary receipts issued thereunder (ISINs: US71922G3083; US71922G4073; US71922G1004) (the "DRs") to remain in circulation (the "Permission"). The Permission is not expressed to be limited in time.

The issue of the Permission means that the provisions of Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies" and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" dated 16 April 2022 requiring Russian issuers to terminate their depositary receipts programmes, which came into force on 27 April 2022, do not apply to PhosAgro.

About PhosAgro 

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world?s leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro?s environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. 

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia?s only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)

PhosAgro?s main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world?s inhabited continents. The Company?s priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. 

PhosAgro?s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company?s GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. 

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 162958
EQS News ID: 1357199

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PJSC PHOSAGRO
12:46pPHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Received Permission to Maintain its Depositary Receipts Programme
EQ
04/29PJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Publishes 2021 Integrated Report
PU
04/29PJSC PHOSAGRO : 2021 integrated report
PU
04/29PHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Publishes 2021 Integrated Report
EQ
04/29PHOSAGRO PJSC : Notice on depositary receipts
EQ
04/28PJSC PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Informs Investors about Coupon Payment on Eurobonds 2023
PU
04/28PHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Informs Investors about Coupon Payment on Eurobonds 2023
EQ
04/18PHOSAGRO : Will Not Be Publishing Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 2022
PU
04/18PHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Will Not Be Publishing Operating and Financial Results for 1Q 202..
EQ
04/05Putin says world faces food crisis due to West's sanctions
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 655 M - -
Net income 2022 2 874 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 16,0%
Capitalization 15 903 M 15 903 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PJSC PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PJSC PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 122,81 $
Average target price 50,61 $
Spread / Average Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
James Beeland Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC PHOSAGRO35.97%15 903
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.78.15%25 767
ICL GROUP LTD32.92%15 224
UPL LIMITED9.99%7 940
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.32.67%7 076
K+S AG90.98%5 825