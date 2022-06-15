Log in
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-06-13
7190.00 RUB   -0.99%
01:01pPHOSAGRO PJSC : PhosAgro Reports the Transfer of Coupon Payments by the Paying Agent to Holders of Eurobonds 2023
EQ
06/06Russian gov't commission supports extension of quotas for fertilizer exports to May 2023
RE
06/02Russia lifts quotas for some fertiliser exports -Ifax
RE
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports the Transfer of Coupon Payments by the Paying Agent to Holders of Eurobonds 2023

06/15/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR)
PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports the Transfer of Coupon Payments by the Paying Agent to Holders of Eurobonds 2023

15-Jun-2022 / 20:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

15 June 2022

 

 

PhosAgro Reports the Transfer of Coupon Payments by the Paying Agent to Holders of Eurobonds 2023

Moscow – PJSC PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world’s leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, reports that Citibank N.A., London Branch (the “Principal paying agent”) has notified the Company of the transfer of coupon payments on Eurobonds issued by PhosAgro Bond Funding Designated Activity Company (the “Issuer”) in the amount of USD 500,000,000, with a coupon rate of 3.949% and a repayment date in 2023 (the “Bonds”).

Earlier, on 6 April 2022, the Company paid the Issuer in full, in the amount of USD 9,872,500, to ensure that coupon payments on the Bonds were made on time. On 20 April 2022, the Issuer instructed Citibank N.A., London Branch, to make coupon payments to bondholders, although payment was not completed on time due to additional steps taken by the principal paying agent. Since then, PhosAgro has taken all necessary measures and provided all the information requested to ensure that the coupon payment is made.

PhosAgro confirms that it is ready to fulfil its commitments with regards to 2023, 2025 and 2028 Bonds, and has sufficient funds to do so.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world’s leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro’s fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5  in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe’s leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company’s main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru 

 
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 168582
EQS News ID: 1376677

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
