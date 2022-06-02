Russia lifts quotas for some fertiliser exports -Ifax

June 2 (Reuters) - The Russian government has removed export
quotas on some fertilisers, the Interfax news agency said on
Thursday.
Extension of the non-tariff quota for di-ammonium phosphate
(DAP), sodium nitrate and mixtures of calcium nitrate and
ammonium nitrate has been deemed unworkable due to low demand
from domestic farmers, the agency said citing the Russian
Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Russia has set quotas for fertiliser exports for July
through December, saying in a statement on Tuesday it aimed to
secure sufficient supply for domestic farmers.
The restrictions extend measures introduced for the past six
months.
