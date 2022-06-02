Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC PhosAgro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHOR   RU000A0JRKT8

PJSC PHOSAGRO

(PHOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-31
7220.00 RUB   +1.33%
04:27aRussia lifts quotas for some fertiliser exports -Ifax
RE
05/31PJSC PHOSAGRO : The list of information items (handouts) to be provided to the shareholders while making arrangements for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/31PJSC PHOSAGRO : 2021 Appendices to Integrated Report
PU
Russia lifts quotas for some fertiliser exports -Ifax

06/02/2022 | 04:27am EDT
June 2 (Reuters) - The Russian government has removed export quotas on some fertilisers, the Interfax news agency said on Thursday.

Extension of the non-tariff quota for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), sodium nitrate and mixtures of calcium nitrate and ammonium nitrate has been deemed unworkable due to low demand from domestic farmers, the agency said citing the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Russia has set quotas for fertiliser exports for July through December, saying in a statement on Tuesday it aimed to secure sufficient supply for domestic farmers.

The restrictions extend measures introduced for the past six months.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC PHOSAGRO 1.33% 7220 End-of-day quote.23.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.04% 62.59 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 655 M - -
Net income 2022 2 874 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 17,4%
Capitalization 14 667 M 14 667 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 25 174
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart PJSC PHOSAGRO
Duration : Period :
PJSC PhosAgro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC PHOSAGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 113,26 $
Average target price 50,61 $
Spread / Average Target -55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikhail Konstantinovich Rybnikov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexander Sharabaika Deputy CEO-Finance & International Projects
Sven Ombudstvedt Independent Director
Marcus James Rhodes Independent Non-Executive Director
James Beeland Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC PHOSAGRO23.78%14 667
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.110.53%28 775
ICL GROUP LTD20.96%13 974
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.40.98%7 595
UPL LIMITED4.43%7 550
K+S AG74.51%5 403