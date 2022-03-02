PJSC Polyus : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
02 March 2022
PJSC Polyus
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:
Number of
Total
% of share
% of share
ordinary
number of
Name
Position
capital
capital
shares
ordinary
vested
total held
vested
shares held
Pavel Grachev
Member of the Board, CEO
119,187
119,187
0.0876
0.0876
Member of the Board,
Vladimir Polin
Senior Vice President,
102,161
477,436
0.0751
0.3509
Operations
Member of the Board,
Mikhail Stiskin
Senior Vice President,
102,161
319,150
0.0751
0.2345
Finance and Strategy
Felix Itskov
Vice President, Commerce
12,304
48,271
0.009
0.0355
and Logistics
Andrey Krylov
Vice President, Production
11,905
51,419
0.0087
0.0378
and Technical Development
Sergey Lobov
Vice President, Mineral
8,599
40,390
0.0063
0.0297
Resources
Nikolai
Vice President, Project
Management and Capital
9,092
9,092
0.0067
0.0067
Bukharov
Construction
Anton
Vice President, Strategy and
8,498
12,587
0.0062
0.0093
Rumyantsev
Business Development
Anna
Vice President, Economics
7,379
10,896
0.0054
0.008
Lobanova
and Planning
The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares.
Formal notifications made are provided below.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Pavel Grachev
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors, CEO
b)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b)
LEI
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument,
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
type of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the
Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-
transaction
Term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
RUB 11,124
119,187
d)
Aggregated
information
RUB 11,124
- Price
- Volume
119,187
- Total
RUB 1,325,836,188
e)
Date of the
transaction
1 March 2022
f)
Place of the
outside a trading venue
transaction
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vladimir Polin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Vice President, Operations
b)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b)
LEI
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument,
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
type of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the
Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-
transaction
Term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
RUB 11,124
102,161
d)
Aggregated
information
RUB 11,124
- Price
- Volume
102,161
- Total
RUB 1,136,438,964
e)
Date of the
transaction
1 March 2022
f)
Place of the
outside a trading venue
transaction
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mikhail Stiskin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors,
Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy
b)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b)
LEI
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument,
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
type of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the
Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-
transaction
Term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
RUB 11,124
102,161
d)
Aggregated
information
RUB 11,124
- Price
- Volume
102,161
- Total
RUB 1,136,438,964
e)
Date of the
transaction
1 March 2022
f)
Place of the
outside a trading venue
transaction
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nikolai Bukharov
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Vice President, Project Management and Capital
Construction
b)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus
b)
LEI
549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type
of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
Ordinary Shares
financial instrument,
ISIN RU000A0JNAA8
type of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the
Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-
transaction
Term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
RUB 11,124
9,092
d)
Aggregated
information
RUB 11,124
- Price
- Volume
9,092
- Total
RUB 101,139,408
e)
Date of the
transaction
1 March 2022
f)
Place of the
outside a trading venue
transaction
