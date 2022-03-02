02 March 2022

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:

Number of Total % of share % of share ordinary number of Name Position capital capital shares ordinary vested total held vested shares held Pavel Grachev Member of the Board, CEO 119,187 119,187 0.0876 0.0876 Member of the Board, Vladimir Polin Senior Vice President, 102,161 477,436 0.0751 0.3509 Operations Member of the Board, Mikhail Stiskin Senior Vice President, 102,161 319,150 0.0751 0.2345 Finance and Strategy Felix Itskov Vice President, Commerce 12,304 48,271 0.009 0.0355 and Logistics Andrey Krylov Vice President, Production 11,905 51,419 0.0087 0.0378 and Technical Development Sergey Lobov Vice President, Mineral 8,599 40,390 0.0063 0.0297 Resources Nikolai Vice President, Project Management and Capital 9,092 9,092 0.0067 0.0067 Bukharov Construction Anton Vice President, Strategy and 8,498 12,587 0.0062 0.0093 Rumyantsev Business Development Anna Vice President, Economics 7,379 10,896 0.0054 0.008 Lobanova and Planning

The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares.

Formal notifications made are provided below.