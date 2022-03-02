Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Polyus
  News
  Summary
    PLZLG   RU000A0JNAA8

PJSC POLYUS

(PLZLG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PJSC Polyus : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
02 March 2022

PJSC Polyus

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus", the "Company") notes that a vesting of ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's current Long-Term Incentive Program was made to the Company's directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities as follows:

Number of

Total

% of share

% of share

ordinary

number of

Name

Position

capital

capital

shares

ordinary

vested

total held

vested

shares held

Pavel Grachev

Member of the Board, CEO

119,187

119,187

0.0876

0.0876

Member of the Board,

Vladimir Polin

Senior Vice President,

102,161

477,436

0.0751

0.3509

Operations

Member of the Board,

Mikhail Stiskin

Senior Vice President,

102,161

319,150

0.0751

0.2345

Finance and Strategy

Felix Itskov

Vice President, Commerce

12,304

48,271

0.009

0.0355

and Logistics

Andrey Krylov

Vice President, Production

11,905

51,419

0.0087

0.0378

and Technical Development

Sergey Lobov

Vice President, Mineral

8,599

40,390

0.0063

0.0297

Resources

Nikolai

Vice President, Project

Management and Capital

9,092

9,092

0.0067

0.0067

Bukharov

Construction

Anton

Vice President, Strategy and

8,498

12,587

0.0062

0.0093

Rumyantsev

Business Development

Anna

Vice President, Economics

7,379

10,896

0.0054

0.008

Lobanova

and Planning

The relevant shares were acquired and transferred from the treasury shares.

Formal notifications made are provided below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Pavel Grachev

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors, CEO

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument,

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-

transaction

Term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

RUB 11,124

119,187

d)

Aggregated

information

RUB 11,124

- Price

- Volume

119,187

- Total

RUB 1,325,836,188

e)

Date of the

transaction

1 March 2022

f)

Place of the

outside a trading venue

transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vladimir Polin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors,

Senior Vice President, Operations

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument,

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-

transaction

Term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

RUB 11,124

102,161

d)

Aggregated

information

RUB 11,124

- Price

- Volume

102,161

- Total

RUB 1,136,438,964

e)

Date of the

transaction

1 March 2022

f)

Place of the

outside a trading venue

transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mikhail Stiskin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors,

Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument,

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-

transaction

Term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

RUB 11,124

102,161

d)

Aggregated

information

RUB 11,124

- Price

- Volume

102,161

- Total

RUB 1,136,438,964

e)

Date of the

transaction

1 March 2022

f)

Place of the

outside a trading venue

transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nikolai Bukharov

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Vice President, Project Management and Capital

Construction

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

b)

LEI

549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary Shares

financial instrument,

ISIN RU000A0JNAA8

type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the

Vesting and acquisition of shares under Long-

transaction

Term Incentive Programme

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

RUB 11,124

9,092

d)

Aggregated

information

RUB 11,124

- Price

- Volume

9,092

- Total

RUB 101,139,408

e)

Date of the

transaction

1 March 2022

f)

Place of the

outside a trading venue

transaction

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Polyus Gold International Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
