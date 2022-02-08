Log in
    PLZLG   RU000A0JNAA8

PJSC POLYUS

(PLZLG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 02/04
12133 RUB   -0.03%
03:05aPolyus 4Q Revenue Fell on Lower Gold Output, Prices
DJ
02:44aPolyus Flags Rise in 2022 Production as 2021 Output Declines 2%
MT
01/31Gold Miner Polyus to Repurchase $200 Million Worth of Shares
MT
Polyus 4Q Revenue Fell on Lower Gold Output, Prices

02/08/2022 | 03:05am EST
By Joe Hoppe


Polyus PJSC said Tuesday that fourth-quarter revenue fell on year due to lower gold production and prices.

The Russian gold miner said estimated gold sales totaled around $1.27 billion, down from $1.38 billion in the prior quarter and $1.50 billion a year before.

The company said it sold a total of 712,000 ounces of gold, down 8% on the prior quarter and down from 829,000 ounces at the same time a year earlier. The weighted average selling price of gold was $1,802 an ounce, a 1% rise on quarter but a 4% slip compared with the same time a year ago.

Total gold production for the quarter fell to 684,000 ounces from 770,000 ounces in the previous quarter due to a seasonal slowdown and scheduled maintenance.

Estimated gold sales for the full-year slipped to around $4.90 billion from $4.96 billion in 2020, reflecting a 3% fall to 2.3 million ounces sold. The company reiterated it expects an increased total gold output of around 2.8 million ounces in 2022.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 0304ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.17% 1818.76 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
PJSC POLYUS -0.03% 12133 End-of-day quote.-8.54%
