Polyus Chairman, Three Other Board Members Resign Due to Market Circumstances

Polyus PJSC said Wednesday that Chairman Edward Dowling and three other board members have resigned due to their inability to execute their governance functions given the market circumstances.

The Russian gold miner said Mr. Dowling and Senior Independent Director Maria Gordon, Independent Director Kent Potter and Independent Director William Champion have stepped down.

Sergei Nossoff will serve as the chairman from March 9, the company said.

"Polyus continues its operations in full, implementing strategic production development projects and maintaining an important social role against the rapidly changing background," Chief Executive Pavel Grachev said.

