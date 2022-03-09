Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Polyus
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLZLG   RU000A0JNAA8

PJSC POLYUS

(PLZLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Polyus Chairman, Three Other Board Members Resign Due to Market Circumstances

03/09/2022 | 11:16am EST
By Kyle Morris


Polyus PJSC said Wednesday that Chairman Edward Dowling and three other board members have resigned due to their inability to execute their governance functions given the market circumstances.

The Russian gold miner said Mr. Dowling and Senior Independent Director Maria Gordon, Independent Director Kent Potter and Independent Director William Champion have stepped down.

Sergei Nossoff will serve as the chairman from March 9, the company said.

"Polyus continues its operations in full, implementing strategic production development projects and maintaining an important social role against the rapidly changing background," Chief Executive Pavel Grachev said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1116ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DETSKY MIR 9.53% 84.34 Delayed Quote.-32.39%
GOLD -2.03% 2002.18 Delayed Quote.9.25%
PJSC POLYUS 24.99% 11124 End-of-day quote.-18.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 875 M - -
Net income 2022 2 091 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,99x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 18 139 M 11 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart PJSC POLYUS
Duration : Period :
PJSC Polyus Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC POLYUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 133,98 $
Average target price 229,31 $
Spread / Average Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pavel Sergeevich Grachev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikhail Borisovich Stiskin Director, Deputy CEO-Economics & Finance
Edward C. Dowling Chairman
Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Alexander Shitov Vice President-Control & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC POLYUS-18.75%11 615
NEWMONT CORPORATION25.14%61 510
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION35.97%45 109
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED14.70%27 694
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.79%21 780
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED15.20%16 368