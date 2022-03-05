Log in
    HYDR   RU000A0JPKH7

PJSC RUSHYDRO

(HYDR)
Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  02/14 07:10:15 am
0.564 RUB   +0.18%
06:20aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating
EQ
03/02PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on February 28, 2022
EQ
03/01PJSC RUSHYDRO : IFRS RusHydro 2021
PU
PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating

03/05/2022 | 06:20am EST
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating

05-March-2022 / 12:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating

March 05, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to 'B' from 'BBB' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). 

The rating action follows the agency's commeasurable downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022 to 'B' from 'BBB' on RWN.

The same rating action took place towards the following PJSC RusHydro's local bonds:

  • certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, Series 07, registration number 4-07-55038-E dated of December 27, 2012, ISIN RU000A0JTMG7
  • certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, Series 08, registration number 4-08-55038-E dated of December 27, 2012, ISIN RU000A0JTMK9
  • certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, Series 09, registration number 4-09-55038-E dated of December 27, 2012, ISIN RU000A0JVD25

 

The full report is available on Fitch Ratings' website at: www.fitchratings.com

 

 

About RusHydro

 

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 147126
EQS News ID: 1295365

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
