AI Journey discusses how AI can address global sustainable development issues

Artificial Intelligence Journey, the world's biggest international online conference held by Sber and leading technology companies of Russia, has successfully started and will be held on November 10-12.

The first event on the agenda was the panel discussion on "The Strategic Role and Economic Potential of Technology Companies in Solving ESG and Sustainable Development Tasks," moderated by First Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Executive Board Alexander Vedyakhin. Global leaders and budding startups discussed the role that technology companies play in the evolution of the new digital world to resolve global problems facing humanity and the economic impact of AI use in the short and long term when addressing ESG issues.

The participants included Tom Gruber, the co-founder, CTO, and head of design for the team that created Siri, founder and former head of the Advanced Development Group at Apple, and founder of Humanistic AI; Shukri Dabagi, SAS CEMEA regional vice president; Andrey Chernogorov, founder and CEO of Bidzaar, who was the first in Russia to develop an accessible and free methodology to check whether or not companies comply with ESG standards; Ambarish Mitra, co-founder of Greyparrot, a startup with end-to-end waste composition analysis software.

Alexander Vedyakhin noted that in today's environment the companies that succeed have long-term strategies taking into account sustainability, social responsibility and best management practices. Developing such strategies requires huge amounts of data, which also need to be processed, evaluated, and used to make accurate forecasts. This cannot be done without AI.

According to Vedyakhin, Nature has recently published a study about the impact of AI on achieving 169 targets under the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to which artificial intelligence can improve the completion of 90% of tasks in the Environmental category, 80% in the Social category, 70% in the Economics category. A survey of panel discussion participants revealed that the use of AI in ESG business tasks is not very common so far: 37.5% said that their companies used AI for those purposes, 43.8% claimed that it was not being used, and the rest were undecided. However, Alexander Vedyakhin noted, this means huge potential for growth.

Bidzaar.com helps with a quick evaluation of how a company complies with ESG standards. In the next 12 months, the startup plans to ESG test about 100,000 Russian companies of any size. According to its founder, Andrey Chernogorov, a key factor in the success of a large business when pursuing the ESG agenda is applying the ESG requirements to its suppliers, because any chain, including the supply chain, is as strong as its weakest link. SMEs are usually the weakest link today. The AI ​​algorithm underlying the startup evaluates companies' ESG compliance on a 100-point scale.

AI creation and use drive the carbon footprint up. According to the UN, IT accounts for 10% of energy consumption. The experts participating in the discussion noted that the further development of cloud technology and network computing would help to resolve this issue. According to Alexander Vedyakhin, starting 2022 Sber will also be calculating the carbon footprint of its AI models.

The session participants highlighted that the successful use of AI to address sustainable development challenges requires companies to become more open in terms of information dissemination. Primarily, this applies to large companies that can learn a lot about innovations from startups. Moreover, corporations and startups can interact on an equal footing, developing open and flexible vision. In terms of Governance as a set of ethical decision-making principles and rules, according to Tom Gruber, AI is mainly being used as an amplifier of the decision-making process. Management principles that will become engineering science should be designed using AI.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the executive board, Sberbank:

"Governance is indeed an engineering issue in essence: rewiring your mindset, a social engineering problem. At Sber, we first adopted our corporate AI ethics principles, then united with the AI Alliance companies, then we started discussing these issues nationwide, and now we are actively discussing these principles with UNESCO. Therefore, from the governance and other points of view, the pyramid-like structure of the ethical principles behind AI is a problem that needs to be translated into the language of engineers. Otherwise, it will have no practical solution."

What will AI be doing in terms of ESG over the next decade? Answering the question, the speakers mentioned that AI will be further developing automated ESG scoring of companies, projects and ESG criteria, which are also changing; facilitate decision-making at all governance levels; manage supply chains; forecast weather and climate change more accurately; address global climate problems, etc.

Here is the breakdown of audience votes on the next ESG targets in companies and the AI industry in the coming decade: 30.8% chose a reduced environmental impact; 26.9% voted for a lower consumption of resources; 19.2% chose equal rights and opportunities for all members of society; 11.5% voted for climate change goals; 11.5% chose human capital development.

Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the executive board, Sberbank:

"The opportunity to think about what happens a decade from now and leave our discussion with the idea of what we will be doing in the next 10 years to make life better on earth is a big bright question that I invite everyone to think about. Citing Steve Jobs, 'We're here to put a dent in the universe. Otherwise why else even be here?'"

The first day of the conference was all about ESG and sustainable development. There will also be presentations on "Tech Companies and ESG", a panel session called "AI and ESG: Solutions for Businesses", keynote talks on "Business and ESG", a unit on "Facilitating the Comprehensive Development of Human Civilization." The ESG agenda will also be integrated into AI Journey Junior, a conference for schoolchildren.

AI Journey 2021 is a key event of the Year of Science and Technology in Russia. The conference will also see a presentation of Sber AI products, feature an awards ceremony for the winners and runners-up of AI Journey Contest, an international online DS/AI competition for adults, and the international artificial intelligence contest for children AI International Junior Contest organized by Sber and the Artificial Intelligence Alliance. AI Journey Junior, a conference for middle and high school students interested in data science and AI technology, will be held on the third day.

The Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (AIRI) will also present the initial results of its projects. Jürgen Schmidhuber, chief scientific advisor at AIRI and scientific director at the Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence (IDSIA) (Switzerland), will speak at AI Journey, as usual.

The online conference will be attended by world AI experts representing scientific institutions, international organizations and business: Mikhail Burtsev, Ph.D. in Physics and Mathematics, Director of Basic Research at AIRI, Head of the Neural Networks and Deep Learning Laboratory at MIPT (Russia); Evgeny Burnaev, professor, head of Skoltech's scientific group ADASE (Russia); Marc Hamilton, Vice President at NVIDIA (USA); Ben Goertzel, founder and CEO of SingularityNET (the Netherlands); Stephen Brobst, CTO, Teradata (USA); Michael Bronstein, professor at Imperial College London and USI Lugano and head of Graph ML at Twitter; and more.

Last year's AI Journey was the world's largest AI and DS event, with around 30,000 specialists from over 100 countries taking part in the conference. The conference featured 225 speakers, and their presentations garnered over 30 million views.

To watch the conference, register on its website.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:09 UTC.

Contact the organizers at info@ai-journey.ru.