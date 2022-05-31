Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-29
120.67 RUB   -0.45%
05:33a'BEST WE COULD GET' : EU bows to Hungarian demands to agree Russian oil ban
RE
04:27aRussia's Sberbank Continues Regular Operations Despite New EU Sanctions
MT
03:41aRussia's Sberbank says working as usual despite new EU sanctions
RE
'Best we could get': EU bows to Hungarian demands to agree Russian oil ban

05/31/2022 | 05:33am EDT
EU leaders hold summit on Russian oil sanctions, in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the wee hours on Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year.

By making a promise that the EU's embargo excludes the pipeline that landlocked Hungary relies on for Russian oil, the bloc aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine.

"It's a fair compromise ... this was the best we could get," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit, where leaders will now discuss ways to mitigate soaring energy prices.

Oil prices extended a bull run after the EU's agreement, stoking concern about inflation, which was ran at a record high of 8.1 percent year-on-year in euro zone countries this month, Eurostat said on Tuesday.

Leaders will ask the EU's executive Commission to examine temporary price caps and work on potential reforms to Europe's electricity market - a move backed by countries including Spain and Greece, but which countries including Germany have opposed.

They are also set to endorse a Commission's plan to wean itself off all Russian fossil fuels through a faster rollout of renewable energy, improvements in saving energy, and more investments in energy infrastructure.

And they will call for better contingency planning in case of further gas supply shocks. Moscow on Wednesday cut gas supplies to the Netherlands for refusing to comply with a demand to pay for gas in roubles, having already cut off Poland, Bulgaria and Finland.

HUNGARIAN DEMANDS

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, fresh from re-election and now one of the bloc's longest-serving leaders, repeated that a full embargo would have been an "atomic bomb" for his country's economy.

"It would have been unbearable for us to operate the Hungarian economy with the more expensive (non-Russian) oil ... this would have amounted to an atomic bomb but we have managed to avoid that," Orban said in a video posted on Facebook.

The embargo - once legally imposed - will hit seaborne shipments of Russian oil and encompass most imports from Russia once Poland and Germany stop buying via pipeline by the end of 2022.

The remaining 10% will be temporarily exempt from the embargo so that Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have access via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said keeping the EU united was the prime goal, despite effectively giving into the demands of Hungary, a member state that rights groups say is increasingly authoritarian and combative vis-à-vis the bloc.

"The important news is that the EU is still united in its purpose; the purpose is to stop Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine," Karins said.

RUSSIAN GAS NEXT TARGET?

While there are still details to be thrashed out, the oil embargo deal follows an earlier ban on Russian coal and allows the bloc to impose a sixth round of sanctions that includes cutting Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT international system.

Targeting Russian natural gas supplies looked set to be the EU's next diplomatic battleground. But while several countries want work to begin on a seventh round of sanctions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said: "Gas can't be part of next sanctions."

Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas, which explains why it has been left out of EU sanctions so far. The EU this month agreed a law requiring countries to fill gas storage to reach at least 80% ahead of next winter, in a bid to create a buffer against supply disruptions.

EU gas storage is currently 46% full.

"Russian oil is much easier to compensate ... gas is completely different, which is why a gas embargo will not be an issue in the next sanctions package," Nehammer said.

(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Sabine Siebold, John Chalmers, Bart Meijer; Writing by Robin Emmott and Kate Abnett; Editing by Ingrid Melander and John Chalmers)

By Robin Emmott and Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL 0.84% 14691.19 Real-time Quote.-5.15%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.83% 195.13 Delayed Quote.-41.99%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.45% 120.67 End-of-day quote.-58.90%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.01% 408.6525 Real-time Quote.133.97%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 3.88% 444.1931 Real-time Quote.56.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.24% 63.051 Delayed Quote.-12.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 794 B 43 656 M 43 656 M
Net income 2022 153 B 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 23,7%
Capitalization 2 710 B 42 341 M 42 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 120,67 RUB
Average target price 424,45 RUB
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Yurevna Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-58.90%42 341
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%239 963
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%187 264
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939