Call details: Sberbank 3Q 2021 IFRS results

We would like to invite you to the Sber 3Q 2021 Consolidated IFRS Results Conference Call, that will be held on October 28, 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London / 10:00 am New York time).
The call will be hosted by:
Ms. Alexandra Buriko, Member of the Executive Board, Senior Vice-President, CFO
Mr. Dzhangir Dzhangirov, Senior Vice-President, CRO
Ms. Anastasia Belyanina, Senior Managing Director, Head of Business Valuation & IR
The conference call dial-in and webcast details are:
Conference ID: English - 6842767
Russian - 7839279
Telephone numbers:
Russia
+7 495 646 9190 (local access)
8 10 8002 8675011 (toll free)
UK
+44 (0)330 336 9434 (local access)
0800 279 7209 (toll free)
USA
+1 929-477-0402 (local access)
888-204-4368 (toll free)
Webcast-Link:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/sberbank20211028
Should you have any questions, please contact the IR team at ir@sberbank.ru
Regards,
Sber IR
Disclaimer
Sberbank of Russia published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:11 UTC.