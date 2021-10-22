Log in
Call details: Sberbank 3Q 2021 IFRS results

10/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
We would like to invite you to the Sber 3Q 2021 Consolidated IFRS Results Conference Call, that will be held on October 28, 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London / 10:00 am New York time).

The call will be hosted by:

Ms. Alexandra Buriko, Member of the Executive Board, Senior Vice-President, CFO

Mr. Dzhangir Dzhangirov, Senior Vice-President, CRO

Ms. Anastasia Belyanina, Senior Managing Director, Head of Business Valuation & IR

The conference call dial-in and webcast details are:

Conference ID: English - 6842767

Russian - 7839279

Telephone numbers:

Russia
+7 495 646 9190 (local access)

8 10 8002 8675011 (toll free)

UK

+44 (0)330 336 9434 (local access)

0800 279 7209 (toll free)

USA

+1 929-477-0402 (local access)

888-204-4368 (toll free)

Webcast-Link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/sberbank20211028

Should you have any questions, please contact the IR team at ir@sberbank.ru

Regards,

Sber IR

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
