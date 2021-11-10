Dance with a celeb in the comfort of your home with the #SberDance AR project

An interactive project named #SberDance has been launched to celebrate SberBank's 180th anniversary. Now anyone can dance with the digital avatars of Vera Brezhneva, Klava Koka, Vanya Dmitrienko, Anet Sai, or Philipp Kirkorov.

"Dance with the stars, no matter where you are!" is #SberDance's slogan. Joining the project is easy: just pull up the website on your smartphone, enable AR, choose a celebrity, and you can start dancing.

Anyone can compete in the #SberDance challenge and have the chance to win an iPhone 13, a SberBox set-top box, a SberPortal smart display, as well as a special prize: the stars will post duets with the winners on their social media.

To enter the prize draw, simply post a video of you and your chosen celebrity dancing on social media, add the hashtag #SberDance to the post, and tag the official Sber account.

This is the first project in Russia to be filmed in Sber AR/VR Lab's volumetric studio. The new volumetric video format can be viewed in augmented reality in your phone browser. #SberDance is implemented with the participation of SberMarketing.

Vladislav Kreynin, senior vice president, director of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank:

"Due to the pandemic, concerts and other events have been cancelled everywhere. We decided that we would create a festive mood for our clients, regardless of their location, whether they are at home, at work, or out on a walk. Our AR show allows you to sing and dance with a star. It has become a hit on social media in mere days: over 20,000 videos were created in the first two days of the TikTok challenge, receiving over 500 million views. SberBank is now celebrating its 180th anniversary. For many years, we have been inspired by our clients' dreams and brought to life through our products and the latest technology. Duets, videos, and selfies with celebrities are a dream for many, and with the latest technology we can make this dream a reality, in a unique format."

#SberDance runs until November 20. A jury will select the challenge winners, and the results will be published by the end of December 2021.