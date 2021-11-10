Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  PJSC Sberbank
  News
  Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dance with a celeb in the comfort of your home with the #SberDance AR project

11/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An interactive project named #SberDance has been launched to celebrate SberBank's 180th anniversary. Now anyone can dance with the digital avatars of Vera Brezhneva, Klava Koka, Vanya Dmitrienko, Anet Sai, or Philipp Kirkorov.

"Dance with the stars, no matter where you are!" is #SberDance's slogan. Joining the project is easy: just pull up the website on your smartphone, enable AR, choose a celebrity, and you can start dancing.

Anyone can compete in the #SberDance challenge and have the chance to win an iPhone 13, a SberBox set-top box, a SberPortal smart display, as well as a special prize: the stars will post duets with the winners on their social media.

To enter the prize draw, simply post a video of you and your chosen celebrity dancing on social media, add the hashtag #SberDance to the post, and tag the official Sber account.

This is the first project in Russia to be filmed in Sber AR/VR Lab's volumetric studio. The new volumetric video format can be viewed in augmented reality in your phone browser. #SberDance is implemented with the participation of SberMarketing.

Vladislav Kreynin, senior vice president, director of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank:

"Due to the pandemic, concerts and other events have been cancelled everywhere. We decided that we would create a festive mood for our clients, regardless of their location, whether they are at home, at work, or out on a walk. Our AR show allows you to sing and dance with a star. It has become a hit on social media in mere days: over 20,000 videos were created in the first two days of the TikTok challenge, receiving over 500 million views. SberBank is now celebrating its 180th anniversary. For many years, we have been inspired by our clients' dreams and brought to life through our products and the latest technology. Duets, videos, and selfies with celebrities are a dream for many, and with the latest technology we can make this dream a reality, in a unique format."

#SberDance runs until November 20. A jury will select the challenge winners, and the results will be published by the end of December 2021.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 517 B 35 540 M 35 540 M
Net income 2021 1 261 B 17 812 M 17 812 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 8,30%
Capitalization 8 038 B 113 B 114 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 356,97 RUB
Average target price 423,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK31.67%113 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.04%495 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.67%383 670
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 842
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.18%201 766
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.31%198 923