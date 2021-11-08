Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
David Rafalovsky gives keynote speech at Web Summit

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
The world's premier tech conference, Web Summit 2021, took place from November 1 to 4. David Rafalovsky, CTO and Global Head of Operation and Technology of SberBank Group, Executive Vice President at SberBank participated in this year's event. During his speech, he explained what makes Sber unlike any other bank in the world.

According to Rafalovsky, Sber has already become a customer-centric technology company pursuing an integrated open ecosystem business model. It offers unified customer experience, powered by a unique technology platform developed by Sber and many common cross channel enablers like the family of virtual assistants Salute.

Nowadays it is not enough to offer clients quality banking solutions - they expect more, more innovative products and deeper emotional connection with their lives. One of the tools to achieve this is through the virtual assistants. Customers can use hundreds of skills from ordering a taxi and initiating a P2P money transfer to making an appointment with a doctor or asking for popcorn or ice cream to be delivered within 15 minutes while a customer is watching their favorite movie.

Rafalovsky also explained why Sber decided to invest in an extensive product line of consumer electronics: Sber wanted to be next to its customers in any sort of circumstances and locations - from a family room and kitchen to taxi or emerging self-driving mobility platforms. That's why Sber created award-winning SberPortal, Sber Box and SberBox Top smart displays and speaker's devices, and even its own TVs - all with virtual assistant Salute on board, to always be ready to help.

Сlosing his speech, Rafalovsky announced Sber's first foreign R&D center, which will be located in Berlin and will focus on attracting world-class IT developers, architects, and machine learning specialists. Professionals from all over the world will work on Sber's breakthrough technological products, including SberDevices, SberCloud and SberAutoTech. The R&D center will start operating in Q1 2022 after regulatory approval.

David Rafalovsky, CTO and Global Head of Operation and Technology of SberBank Group, Executive Vice President at SberBank:

"We are a very unusual bank. We are working on a wide variety of IT platforms, powering the rapidly growing Sber Ecosystem. And I have to tell you as a professional IT architect, it is very cool to work in such a dynamic innovative environment! It's a rare opportunity to contribute to a very broad product portfolio enriching our customers lives, across many exciting industries from banking and e-commerce, to food delivery and mobility & logistics just to name a few. I am very excited about our future R&D center in Berlin as we are hoping to attract many supertalented developers based in Europe to work on the ecosystem product that I described."

Web Summit is the world's most influential tech event, which brings together 40,000+ people and companies redefining the tech industry. In 2021, Web Summit returns as an in-person event to Lisbon, Portugal. Web Summit runs events throughout the world including Founders, RISE Conference in Hong Kong, Collision in Toronto, SURGE in Bangalore and MoneyConf in Dublin.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
