  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Summary
Discounts on all products: Green Day at SBER EAPTEKA

11/08/2021 | 04:58am EST
SBER EAPTEKA, one of the largest online pharmacies in Russia, will take part in Sber's Green Day, a celebration featuring discounts held on November 11-12. This year's Green Day is timed to coincide with a milestone anniversary - the 180th since SberBank's establishment. Over the years, millions of Russian citizens have joined the bank as clients. On Green Day, they will find a host of special offers and promotions that they can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

On November 11-12, SBER EAPTEKA will feature discounts of up to RUB 1,000 on online orders for new customers and regulars.

When making purchases starting at RUB 2,000, new customers will receive a discount of RUB 500. Customers making orders of RUB 5,000 and up will get a RUB 1,000 discount. To take advantage of the offer, add the goods to your shopping cart and enter the promotional code. Discounts apply to all products on the eapteka.ru website and the SBER EAPTEKA mobile app. They are not valid in conjunction with other promotions and are available to customers making their first order in SBER EAPTEKA.

All SBER EAPTEKA customers who confirm their e-mail address on November 11-12 will receive a promotional code for a RUB 100 discount valid for all online orders starting at RUB 1,000. You can use the promotional code from November 11 to 13. On November 11, a gift will be added to delivery orders. The number of gifts is limited.

SBER EAPTEKA has also prepared a selection of goods with advantageous prices for different occasions in life: for walks on cold days, to boost your immune system, for your beloved pets, and much more.

Anton Buzdalin, founder, CEO, SBER EAPTEKA:

"This is the second time that SBER EAPTEKA is participating in Green Day, and we are pleased to once again share advantageous offers with our clients, both new and old. Customers making an online purchase with us for the first time will be able to benefit from SBER EAPTEKA's range of products and quality of service and will receive discounts on purchases starting at RUB 2,000. We have prepared gifts for all our clients on Green Day, as well as sets they can buy for themselves or their friends and loved ones for upcoming occasions."

Learn more about Green Day discounts and promotions on November 11-12 at www.sber.ru/greenday. The list of ecosystem services and companies that have prepared offers includes: Okko, SberMarket, SberMegaMarket, SberDevices, SberInsurance, SberInvestments. Key banking offers will be announced on November 10. Special offers will apply to savings accounts, consumer loans, credit and debit cards, as well as other Bank products.

