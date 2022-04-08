EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed
to freeze the assets in the EU of the boss of Russia's top
lender Sberbank, Vladimir Putin's two daughters and more
oligarchs, according to a document published in the EU's
official journal on Friday.
Since the start of war in Ukraine, the EU has blacklisted
around 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of supporting
the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation". That has
not always, however, led to a quick freezing of assets, amid
legal hurdles and sometimes lack of political will.
The new measures will hit over 200 additional individuals,
mostly from the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, and
also top businessmen, politicians and military staff close to
the Kremlin.
Another 18 entities have also been hit by asset freezes,
including four banks, such as VTB, and military firms,
nearly doubling the number of companies hit by sanctions since
the start of the war.
Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank, has been added
to the EU blacklist, according to the document, in a move that
is important symbolically. The EU has so far refrained from
sanctioning the bank, which plays a key role in energy payments.
Putin's daughters Ekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova
have also now been sanctioned for benefiting from the Russian
government, the document said.
Putin had already been sanctioned in an early round of
restrictive measures, although it is unclear how many assets, if
any, he and his family hold in the EU.
Wealthy oligarchs usually use front men or anonymous shell
companies and trusts to shield their assets, making it very hard
if not impossible for investigators to identify them, especially
in jurisdictions with lax rules on companies' beneficial owners.
Oil company Surgutneftegas' executive Vladimir
Bogdanov, the founder of aluminium giant Rusal, Oleg Deripaska,
billionaire Boris Rotenberg, major shareholder in Russia's top
gold miner Polyus Said Kerimov, and the chief of
Russian e-commerce platform Ozon Alexander Shulgin have
also been sanctioned.
The new listings are part of the EU's fifth package of
sanctions against Russia, which include a ban on coal imports
and restrictions for entry into the EU for Russian vessels and
lorries.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)