Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU bars 7 Russian banks from SWIFT, but leaves energy trades

03/02/2022 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Swift logo

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday it was excluding seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, but stopped short of including those handling energy payments, in the latest sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's second-largest bank VTB, Bank Otrkitie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank and VEB will each be given 10 days to wind-down their SWIFT operations, the EU said in its official journal.

SWIFT is the dominant messaging system underpinning global financial transactions and the EU, the United States, Britain and Canada moved on Saturday to block certain Russian banks from it, but had not said which would be hit.

The U.S. and Britain had been pushing for the SWIFT ban, but some in the euro zone had taken some persuading given the region's reliance on Russian energy exports.

Removing Russian banks from SWIFT, a measure seen as drastic and unlikely only a week ago, is one of the most powerful tools Western authorities have used to punish Russia for what Moscow describes as a "special operation" in Ukraine.

A senior EU official said the banks were chosen based on their connections to the Russian state, with public banks already sanctioned after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"All these banks that we have listed under SWIFT... they are all based on their connection to the state and the implicit connection to the war effort. We have not gone for a blanket ban across the whole banking system," the official said.

Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, and Gazprombank were not included because they are the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas, which EU countries are still buying despite the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU official added that these two Russian banks were nevertheless subject to other measures.

Officials have been concerned about disrupting energy flows to Europe and the official said it was not possible simply to allow energy-related transactions and exclude others as SWIFT was unable to differentiate between types of payments.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told a news briefing that more Russian banks could be excluded from SWIFT, which has 11,000 members and no clear global rival.

Although China has set up a system, it remains small, EU officials said, and despite the existence of a Russian system, SWIFT was still used for some 70% of transfers there.

Banks could still carry out transfers through work-arounds such as faxes or bilateral messaging systems, if they existed.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Huw Jones and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.45% 0.655 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.37% 1.2022 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.65% 0.71054 Delayed Quote.1.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.011898 Delayed Quote.0.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.47% 110.27 Delayed Quote.26.01%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.42% 0.902193 Delayed Quote.1.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.40% 105.8 Delayed Quote.39.13%
VTB BANK 0.05% 0.02011 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
WTI 1.86% 108.315 Delayed Quote.27.28%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
10:09aEU bars 7 Russian banks from SWIFT, but leaves energy trades
RE
09:57aU.S. preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs -source
RE
08:59aExplainer-Russian banks out in the cold as EU unveils SWIFT sanctions
RE
08:17aRussian rouble hits record low in Moscow, surging oil prices hurt risk mood
RE
08:11aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 2, 2022
08:05aStocks make small gains but Ukraine crisis keeps investors cautious
RE
07:46aRussia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds, shares
RE
07:30aSber cuts loose its European operations
AQ
07:03aEuropean bank shares halt slide; Russia's Sberbank exits Europe
RE
06:31aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 525 B 21 926 M 21 926 M
Net income 2021 1 252 B 10 872 M 10 872 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 17 949 M 17 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,28x
Yield 2021 22,1%
Capitalization 2 939 B 25 522 M 25 522 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 130,50 RUB
Average target price 418,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.32%25 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.45%402 911
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%342 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.3.14%202 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.81%191 834