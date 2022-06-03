EU's 6th sanctions package against Russia, including oil

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - EU countries have reached
agreement on their sixth package of sanctions against Russia
over its invasion of Ukraine, including a complete import ban on
all Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products in six to
eight months.
Below are the main elements of the package:
OIL EMBARGO
The EU will stop buying all Russian crude oil delivered by
sea - or 2/3 of all EU imports of Russian crude - from early
December, and will ban all Russian refined products two months
later.
Deliveries of Russian crude via the Druzhba pipeline, which
runs through Poland, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech
Republic, will be exempt from the embargo for an indefinite
time, but Poland and Germany have said they would stop using the
pipeline by year end, bringing the reduction of Russian oil
imports into the EU to 90% by end-2022.
In 2021, the EU imported 48 billion euros ($51 billion)
worth of crude oil and 23 billion euros of refined products from
Russia.
Russian crude is much cheaper than Brent, so for the sake of
fairness, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which will
continue to buy Russian crude, will not be able to re-sell it,
or refined products they make from it, to any other EU country.
OTHER EXEMPTIONS
Because of its geographical location, Bulgaria will be
allowed to import Russian crude and refined products by sea
until the end of 2024. Croatia will be able to buy until the end
of 2023 Russian vacuum gas oil for its refinery.
INSURANCE
To make it difficult for Russia to re-direct its oil tankers
to other buyers in the world, the EU, together with Britain and
other G7 countries, is blocking the insurance and re-insurance
of ships carrying Russian oil by EU firms. New insurance
contracts are banned immediately and existing ones will be
phased out over six months.
Tankers without insurance are not allowed into most major
ports because of the risk of cargo loss and litigation in case
of oil spills
Many major insurance companies in the shipping business are
either European or, in case of groups of insurers and
re-insurers, include European firms, so the ban is likely to be
effective, as it was for Iranian oil in 2012.
BANKS AND SERVICES
The EU is disconnecting Russia's biggest bank Sberbank
from the SWIFT messaging system as well as two smaller
lenders, Credit Bank of Moscow and Russian
Agricultural Bank. The EU is also disconnecting one Belarusian
bank.
EU accounting, lobbying, public relations and consultancy
companies will not be allowed to provide services to Russian
entities. This is coordinated with Britain and other G7
countries, making sure most of the world's biggest consultancy
firms are covered.
MEDIA
The EU is suspending broadcasting permits for three Russian
State outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24/Russia 24,
and TV Centre International. Also, EU companies will not be
allowed to advertise in these outlets.
EXPORT RESTRICTIONS
The EU has added chemicals that could be used in the process
of manufacture of chemical weapons.
INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES
The EU package expands the list of individuals and companies
facing asset freezes and travel bans associated with Russia's
military-industrial sectors. A full list of names will be
available later on Friday or on Saturday. The expansion brings
the EU into line with a similar list compiled by the United
States.
The list of sanctioned Belarusian entities is increased from
one to 25. These are entities related to authorisations for the
sale, supply, transfer or export of dual-use goods and
technology, as well as goods and technology which might
contribute to Belarus's military and technological enhancement,
or to the development of its defense and security sector.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by David Holmes)