Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
133.30 RUB   +0.16%
06:34aEU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade
RE
05:09aEU to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and metals baron to black list
RE
05:09aEu to tighten sanctions on russia's top lender sberbank -draft d…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade

07/19/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will amend its sanctions on Moscow on Wednesday by allowing the unfreezing of some funds of top Russian banks that may be required to ease bottlenecks in the global trade of food and fertilisers, a draft document showed.

The move comes amid criticism from African leaders about the negative impact of the sanctions on the trade, which may have exacerbated shortages chiefly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its blockading of ports in the Black Sea.

Under the changed regulation, which is expected to be adopted by EU envoys on Wednesday, EU nations will be able to unfreeze previously blocked economic resources owned by top Russian lenders VTB, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Otkritie FC Bank, VEB, Promsvyazbank and Bank Rossiya, the document said.

Separately, under new sanctions to be adopted on Wednesday, Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, will also become subject to the freezing of its assets, with the exception of resources needed for food trade, an EU official told Reuters.

The draft document said money could be released "after having determined that such funds or economic resources are necessary for the purchase, import or transport of agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilisers".

Under the revised sanctions, the EU also plans to facilitate exports of food from Russian ports, which traders had stopped servicing after EU sanctions despite the measures explicitly exempting food exports, an official said.

The EU has so far denied its sanctions affected food trade.

The EU, along with the United States, Britain and others, imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say Moscow is waging an unprovoked war of aggression.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBERBANK 0.16% 133.3 End-of-day quote.-54.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.42% 56.5 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY) 0.51% 0.0188 End-of-day quote.-61.01%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.50.18%
All news about SBERBANK
06:34aEU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade
RE
05:09aEU to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and metals baron to black list
RE
05:09aEu to tighten sanctions on russia's top lender sberbank -draft d…
RE
07/15Russia to block sale of foreign banks' Russian subsidiaries -Ifax cites finance ministr..
RE
07/14Russia's central bank resisting calls to take over running of Western banks' local arms..
RE
07/14PJSC SBERBANK : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC announces change of Chairman of Audit Committee
PU
07/12Rouble firms past 58 to dollar; Petropavlovsk shares slide
RE
07/12Rouble nears 59 to dollar, euro; Petropavlovsk shares slide
RE
07/11Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper
RE
07/11Russia FinMin backs LNG-for-roubles plan - paper
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 49 494 M 49 494 M
Net income 2022 720 B 12 508 M 12 508 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 993 B 52 023 M 52 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 133,30 RUB
Average target price 430,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Yurevna Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBERBANK-54.60%52 023
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%329 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 216
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.14%220 389
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.48%162 588
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 232