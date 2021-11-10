Earn reward points for your new debit or youth SberCard on Green Day

For SberBank's birthday, as part of the traditional Green Day held from 11 to 14 November, Sber has prepared two offers for its debit card customers: it will credit 1,800 SberSpasibo bonus points when a client signs up for their first SberCard debit or youth card.

Current debit or youth SberCard holders will be able to claim back 18% in SberSpasibo bonus points on purchases from Sber ecosystem partners when paying with their SberCard debit or youth card.

How do I get welcome bonus points for applying for a SberCard?

Apply for a card on November 11-14, 2021 (inclusive).

Be a registered member of the SberSpasibo loyalty program. If you are not registered, click the link to do so.

Make any purchase worth at least RUB 500 within 30 days of the date the card was issued (until December 14, 2021).

Cards are issued to clients aged 14 or over who do not have and have not previously had a debit or youth SberCard. Only one card can be issued, and no more than 1,800 welcome bonus points can be awarded. If you meet the conditions, your SberSpasibo bonus points will be credited by December 31, 2021. The bonus point pool for each payment processor is limited - once it is exhausted, the promotion will be discontinued, which will be reflected on the promotion page.

You can apply for a new card on the SberBank website, via online banking, in the SberBank Online mobile application, or at SberBank branches. Issuing a debit or youth SberCard takes two to 10 days, not counting non-working days, depending on the region.

In the SberBank Online mobile app, you can have a plastic-free card issued in three clicks, link it to an electronic wallet on your smartphone (e.g., SberPay on Android or Apple Pay), and start using it immediately. If you need a plastic card, you can order one later.

How do I get reward points for purchasing from promotion partners?

Another promotion will be held for SberCard debit or youth card holders as part of Green Day: they will be eligible to receive 18% in SberSpasibo bonus points on their purchases from Sber ecosystem partners when paying with their SberCard.

The promotion applies to purchases on SberMarket, SberMegaMarket, and Delivery Club, payments for Okko, Citymobil, Citydrive, Samokat, SberMobile, SberDisk, SberDevices, and SberSound services, as well as Local Kitchen, Level Kitchen, MyFood, Perfomance Food, and SBER EAPTEKA.

For bonus points to be awarded, purchases must be made from the Sber ecosystem partners listed between November 11 and 14, 2021, inclusive. Purchases must not be cancelled. The client must be over 14 years old and registered with SberSpasibo. The bonus point pool for each payment operator is limited, and the promotion ends once it is exhausted.

SberSpasibo bonus points are credited without further notice to the client. If the points have not been credited, the participant can contact the SberSpasibo contact centre.

SberCard is a universal, convenient, and advantageous card product for clients. SberCard's main advantage is that the more you use the card, the more profitable it becomes, providing even more discounts, reward points, and opportunities.

Service for the card is free if you spend RUB 5,000 or more per month, have RUB 20,000 or more on it, or subscribe to SberPrime or SberPrime+. Service is free for regular social security payment or pension recipients. In addition, SberCard provides preferential service rates for certain categories: young people and pensioners. The bank credits 3.5% to the balance of people who receive their pension payments on their SberCard.

You can also upgrade your SberCard terms and conditions by increasing your spending. Depending on your level of spending and card balance, informational text messages are free, and you receive increased SberSpasibo bonus points in the following categories: 5% of the purchase price at cafés and restaurants, 5% for taxis, and 10% at petrol stations. Once the maximum level of free benefits is reached, clients are able to withdraw cash free of charge from ATMs worldwide.

The SberBank Online mobile app has a user-friendly interface for SberCard holders that allows them to see all the terms, rates, and discounts available for their SberCard. There are also tips on how to maintain or improve your SberCard terms and conditions.

