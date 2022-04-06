Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic bite

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - As the world's wealthy
democratic powers roll out a new round of sanctions against
Russia in response to horrifying images of executed Ukrainians
in the city of Bucha, it has become clear that the easiest
options are now exhausted and stark differences have emerged
among allies over next steps.
The European Union is set to take a first stab at Russia's
energy sector in response to its invasion of Ukraine launched in
February, banning imports of Russian coal. But EU countries
remain divided over whether and how to restrict Russia's gas and
oil sectors that are more critical to their economies.
The United States and Group of Seven allies announced new
sanctions on Russian financial institutions, state-owned
enterprises and more Russian government officials and their
family members. The United States also has banned Americans from
new investment in Russia and barred Moscow from paying sovereign
debt holders with money in U.S. banks.
The moves may send Russians back to an austere 1980s
Soviet-style lifestyle, as a U.S. official put it. But they are
unlikely to put much of a dent in Russia's energy revenues, the
lifeblood of its economy and fuel for its Ukraine invasion,
according to U.S. sanctions analysts.
Russia supplies around 40% of the European Union's natural
gas consumption, which the International Energy Agency values https://www.iea.org/articles/frequently-asked-questions-on-energy-security
at more than $400 million per day. The EU gets a third of its
oil imports from Russia, about $700 million per day.
"We are at the point where we have to take some pain," said
Benn Steil, international economics director for the Council on
Foreign Relations think tank in New York. "The initial batches
of sanctions were crafted as much to not hurt us in the West as
much as they were to hurt Russia."
Divisions over imposing sanctions on Russian energy were
apparent on Monday, when Austrian Finance Minister Magnus
Brunner voiced opposition https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/video/I-223403
to sanctions on Russian oil and gas, telling reporters in
Luxembourg that these would hurt Austria more than Russia.
Hours earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said the
killings of civilians in Bucha made clear the necessity of a new
round of sanctions on Russia targeting oil and coal. Lithuania
on Saturday said it would stop importing Russian gas to meet its
domestic needs and end "energy ties with the aggressor."
NEXT STEPS
Next steps could include banning more Russian financial
institutions from dollar and euro transactions, including
Russia's largest lender Sberbank, which was left out
of the harshest sanctions already imposed partly to limit the
pain for Russia's people, according to Daniel Tannebaum, a
former compliance officer at the U.S. Treasury Department's
Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Russian bank Gazprombank, thus far spared because of its
role in energy finance, also could become a target, sanctions
experts said.
The United States has been pushing European allies to
inflict more pain on Russia while trying to make sure that the
alliance against President Vladimir Putin does not fray, a
balance that only gets tougher.
"You've kind of hit the ceiling - on both sides of the
Atlantic - for what can be done easily and what can be done in
short order," said Clayton Allen, U.S. director at the Eurasia
Group political risk consultancy, said of sanctions.
To move to a tougher round of sanctions, U.S. officials will
need to provide some assurances to European countries that
energy markets and supplies can be stabilized to avoid severe
economic hardship, Allen said. An economically weakened EU helps
no one, Allen added.
"If Western Europe is plunged into a recession, that's going
to drastically limit the amount of support - both moral and
material - that they can provide to Ukraine," Allen said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to press
the case for more actions in Brussels this week at NATO and G7
meetings of foreign ministers. U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary
Wally Adeyemo held similar meetings last week in London,
Brussels, Paris and Berlin.
The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that Adeyemo at
meetings with senior German government officials "discussed ways
to increase costs on Russia while mitigating spillover effects."
Despite recent additions of dozens of Russian companies to
the U.S. Treasury's sanctions list, "substantial" legal commerce
continues between Russia and the West, from energy to metals and
grain, said Tannebaum, who leads consulting firm Oliver Wyman's
anti-financial crime practice.
There also are still loopholes to close, including continued
sales by German and French companies into Russia, and the
ongoing hunt for luxury yachts and other assets parked by
Russian oligarchs, according to one European diplomat involved
in sanctions talks.
