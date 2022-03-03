Factbox-Who is subject to British sanctions over Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Ministers have spoken about targeting more than 100 individuals and entities, but have so far named only some of those while government lawyers build the legal case against others.

List of people who have been prohibited:

Name Designation Sanctions and reasons

Vladimir Russian President Asset freeze-For being

Putin the President of the

Russian Federation

-For ordering Russian

military forces to

launch an invasion of

Ukraine

Sergei Russian Foreign Asset freeze

Lavrov Minister

-For being involved in

Russia's attempts to

destabilise Ukraine

Kirill Putin's former Asset freeze and travel

Shamalov son-in-law; ban

shareholder and deputy

chairman of -For having close links

petrochemical firm to Putin and the Kremlin

Sibur

Gennady A major shareholder in Asset freeze and travel

Timchenko Bank Rossiya ban

-For being involved in,

engaging in, providing

support for, or

promoting any policy or

action which

destabilises Ukraine

-For being associated

with a person involved

in destabilising Ukraine

Boris A board member and Asset freeze and travel

Rotenberg major shareholder of ban

Russian lender SMP

Bank -For having close

personal ties to Putin

-For being involved in

obtaining a benefit from

Russian government

Igor Chairman of transport Asset freeze and travel

Rotenberg company National ban

Telematic Systems

-For having close

familial ties to Putin

-For benefiting from or

supporting the Russian

government

Denis Deputy president and Asset freeze and travel

Bortnikov chairman of Russian ban

state-owned lender VTB

-For having close family

ties to the Kremlin

Pyotr Head of Russian Asset freeze and travel

Fradkov state-owned ban -For being involved

Promsvyazbank in obtaining a benefit

from or supporting the

Russian government

Yury Slyusar General Director of Asset freeze and travel

UAC ban -For playing an

important role in

supporting the Russian

government

Yelena Chair of Novikombank Asset freeze and travel

Georgieva ban -For being involved

in obtaining a benefit

from or supporting the

Russian government

Kirill Head of Russia's RDIF Asset freeze and travel

Dmitriev sovereign wealth fund ban

-For obtaining a benefit

from or supporting the

Russian government

Andrei Deputy minister of Asset freeze and travel

Burdyko Defence for Logistics ban

and Chief of Logistics

of the Belarusian army -For being responsible

for directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled Russia's

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Victor Belarus' Chief of the Asset freeze and travel

Gulevich General Staff and ban

First Deputy Minister

of Defence -For directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled the Russian

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Sergei Deputy Minister of Asset freeze and travel

Simonenko Defence for Armament ban

and Chief of Armament

of the Belarusian army -For being responsible

for directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled Russia's

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Andrey Zhuk Belarus' Deputy Asset freeze and travel

Minister of Defence ban

-For being responsible

for directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled Russia's

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Alisher Founder of USM Asset freeze and travel

Usmanov Holdings, which works ban

in mining, telecoms

and tech - For having close links

to the Kremlin

Igor Former first deputy Asset freeze and travel

Shuvalov prime minister, a ban

former aide to Putin

and chair of the - For being a "core part

management board of of Putin's inner circle"

VEB

List of companies whose assets have been frozen:

Name Details Reasons cited for sanction

Sberbank Russia's largest -For obtaining a benefit from

bank or supporting the Russian

government

-For being a highly significant

entity in a sector of strategic

significance to the Russian

government

-For carrying on business as a

Russian government-affiliated

entity

VTB Russia's -For being owned by and/or

second-largest associated with the Russian

lender government

-For receiving significant

financial support from the

Russian government

Genbank Crimea-focused -For providing banking and

lender other financial services in the

annexed territory of Crimea

Sovcombank Private bank -For obtaining a benefit from

the Russian government and/or

supporting the government

-For operating in a sector of

strategic importance to the

Russian government

The Russian Russia's -For carrying out business that

Direct sovereign wealth is of economic significance to

Investment fund the Russian government by

Fund (RDIF) financing projects of economic

and political significance to

the Kremlin

Rostec State-owned -For providing services that

defence group could contribute to

destabilising Ukraine

United State-owned -For supplying military

Aircraft aircraft maker aircraft which have been used

Corporation in Crimea

(UAC)

-UAC's services could

contribute to destabilising

Ukraine

Tactical State-owned -For restoring and developing

Missiles defence group coastal defence missile systems

Corporation in Crimea after the annexation

(TMC) of the region by Russia in 2014

-TMC's services could

contribute to destabilising

Ukraine

UralVagonZa State-owned -For operating a business in a

vod (UVZ) battle-tank sector of strategic

maker significance to the Russian

government

-For contributing to

threatening the territorial

integrity, sovereignty and

independence of Ukraine

United State-owned -For having supplied several

Shipbuildin shipbuilding frigates and other warship

g company classes that have been deployed

Corporation in Crimea since Russia annexed

(USC) the region in 2014

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

558 Belarusian -There are reasonable grounds

Aircraft defence company to suspect that 558 ARP is

Repair providing maintenance and

Plant servicing to Russian aircraft

involved in the invasion of

Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

JSC Belarusian -For being involved in

Integral state-owned destabilising Ukraine

defence company

