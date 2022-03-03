Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Who is subject to British sanctions over Russian invasion of Ukraine?

03/03/2022 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the damaged building of the Kharkiv National University in Kharkiv

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has imposed sanctions on members of the Russian and Belarusian elite, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and at least 12 banks and companies since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Ministers have spoken about targeting more than 100 individuals and entities, but have so far named only some of those while government lawyers build the legal case against others.

List of people who have been prohibited:

Name Designation Sanctions and reasons

cited

Vladimir Russian President Asset freeze-For being

Putin the President of the

Russian Federation

-For ordering Russian

military forces to

launch an invasion of

Ukraine

Sergei Russian Foreign Asset freeze

Lavrov Minister

-For being involved in

Russia's attempts to

destabilise Ukraine

Kirill Putin's former Asset freeze and travel

Shamalov son-in-law; ban

shareholder and deputy

chairman of -For having close links

petrochemical firm to Putin and the Kremlin

Sibur

Gennady A major shareholder in Asset freeze and travel

Timchenko Bank Rossiya ban

-For being involved in,

engaging in, providing

support for, or

promoting any policy or

action which

destabilises Ukraine

-For being associated

with a person involved

in destabilising Ukraine

Boris A board member and Asset freeze and travel

Rotenberg major shareholder of ban

Russian lender SMP

Bank -For having close

personal ties to Putin

-For being involved in

obtaining a benefit from

Russian government

Igor Chairman of transport Asset freeze and travel

Rotenberg company National ban

Telematic Systems

-For having close

familial ties to Putin

-For benefiting from or

supporting the Russian

government

Denis Deputy president and Asset freeze and travel

Bortnikov chairman of Russian ban

state-owned lender VTB

-For having close family

ties to the Kremlin

Pyotr Head of Russian Asset freeze and travel

Fradkov state-owned ban -For being involved

Promsvyazbank in obtaining a benefit

from or supporting the

Russian government

Yury Slyusar General Director of Asset freeze and travel

UAC ban -For playing an

important role in

supporting the Russian

government

Yelena Chair of Novikombank Asset freeze and travel

Georgieva ban -For being involved

in obtaining a benefit

from or supporting the

Russian government

Kirill Head of Russia's RDIF Asset freeze and travel

Dmitriev sovereign wealth fund ban

-For obtaining a benefit

from or supporting the

Russian government

Andrei Deputy minister of Asset freeze and travel

Burdyko Defence for Logistics ban

and Chief of Logistics

of the Belarusian army -For being responsible

for directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled Russia's

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Victor Belarus' Chief of the Asset freeze and travel

Gulevich General Staff and ban

First Deputy Minister

of Defence -For directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled the Russian

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Sergei Deputy Minister of Asset freeze and travel

Simonenko Defence for Armament ban

and Chief of Armament

of the Belarusian army -For being responsible

for directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled Russia's

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Andrey Zhuk Belarus' Deputy Asset freeze and travel

Minister of Defence ban

-For being responsible

for directing the

actions of the

Belarusian armed forces,

which have supported and

enabled Russia's

invasion of Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

Alisher Founder of USM Asset freeze and travel

Usmanov Holdings, which works ban

in mining, telecoms

and tech - For having close links

to the Kremlin

Igor Former first deputy Asset freeze and travel

Shuvalov prime minister, a ban

former aide to Putin

and chair of the - For being a "core part

management board of of Putin's inner circle"

VEB

List of companies whose assets have been frozen:

Name Details Reasons cited for sanction

Sberbank Russia's largest -For obtaining a benefit from

bank or supporting the Russian

government

-For being a highly significant

entity in a sector of strategic

significance to the Russian

government

-For carrying on business as a

Russian government-affiliated

entity

VTB Russia's -For being owned by and/or

second-largest associated with the Russian

lender government

-For receiving significant

financial support from the

Russian government

Genbank Crimea-focused -For providing banking and

lender other financial services in the

annexed territory of Crimea

Sovcombank Private bank -For obtaining a benefit from

the Russian government and/or

supporting the government

-For operating in a sector of

strategic importance to the

Russian government

The Russian Russia's -For carrying out business that

Direct sovereign wealth is of economic significance to

Investment fund the Russian government by

Fund (RDIF) financing projects of economic

and political significance to

the Kremlin

Rostec State-owned -For providing services that

defence group could contribute to

destabilising Ukraine

United State-owned -For supplying military

Aircraft aircraft maker aircraft which have been used

Corporation in Crimea

(UAC)

-UAC's services could

contribute to destabilising

Ukraine

Tactical State-owned -For restoring and developing

Missiles defence group coastal defence missile systems

Corporation in Crimea after the annexation

(TMC) of the region by Russia in 2014

-TMC's services could

contribute to destabilising

Ukraine

UralVagonZa State-owned -For operating a business in a

vod (UVZ) battle-tank sector of strategic

maker significance to the Russian

government

-For contributing to

threatening the territorial

integrity, sovereignty and

independence of Ukraine

United State-owned -For having supplied several

Shipbuildin shipbuilding frigates and other warship

g company classes that have been deployed

Corporation in Crimea since Russia annexed

(USC) the region in 2014

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

558 Belarusian -There are reasonable grounds

Aircraft defence company to suspect that 558 ARP is

Repair providing maintenance and

Plant servicing to Russian aircraft

involved in the invasion of

Ukraine

-For being involved in

destabilising Ukraine

JSC Belarusian -For being involved in

Integral state-owned destabilising Ukraine

defence company

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James, Alexandra Hudson, Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED -2.63% 367 End-of-day quote.15.16%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 7.50% 109.646 Delayed Quote.44.75%
VTB BANK 0.05% 0.02011 Delayed Quote.-58.27%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
03:38pFactbox-Who is subject to British sanctions over Russian invasion of Ukraine?
RE
03:22pNike, IKEA close Russian stores as sanctions, trade restrictions bite
RE
03:07pStocks churn, oil prices ebb amid Russia's war in Ukraine
AQ
02:09pWRAPUP 2-Wall Street pushes on with measures to remove Russian assets
RE
01:09pUnited Kingdom Imposes Next Round Of Trade Restrictions On Russia And Belarus
AQ
01:05pRussian ETF jumps as some sense bargains in 'uninvestable' market
RE
12:34pWall Street cop FINRA halts OTC trading in several Russian companies
RE
11:22aFitch Downgrades, Withdraws Ratings on Sberbank's Sberbank Europe
MT
10:37aExclusive-Regulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
10:36aRegulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 504 B 23 393 M 23 393 M
Net income 2021 1 237 B 11 555 M 11 555 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,30x
Yield 2021 21,4%
Capitalization 2 939 B 27 454 M 27 454 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 130,50 RUB
Average target price 427,02 RUB
Spread / Average Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.32%26 600
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.83%411 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.99%348 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%251 447
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.09%199 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.84%199 196