Factbox-Who is subject to British sanctions over Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Ministers have spoken about targeting more than 100 individuals and entities, but have so far named only some of those while government lawyers build the legal case against others.
List of people who have been prohibited:
Name Designation Sanctions and reasons
cited
Vladimir Russian President Asset freeze-For being
Putin the President of the
Russian Federation
-For ordering Russian
military forces to
launch an invasion of
Ukraine
Sergei Russian Foreign Asset freeze
Lavrov Minister
-For being involved in
Russia's attempts to
destabilise Ukraine
Kirill Putin's former Asset freeze and travel
Shamalov son-in-law; ban
shareholder and deputy
chairman of -For having close links
petrochemical firm to Putin and the Kremlin
Sibur
Gennady A major shareholder in Asset freeze and travel
Timchenko Bank Rossiya ban
-For being involved in,
engaging in, providing
support for, or
promoting any policy or
action which
destabilises Ukraine
-For being associated
with a person involved
in destabilising Ukraine
Boris A board member and Asset freeze and travel
Rotenberg major shareholder of ban
Russian lender SMP
Bank -For having close
personal ties to Putin
-For being involved in
obtaining a benefit from
Russian government
Igor Chairman of transport Asset freeze and travel
Rotenberg company National ban
Telematic Systems
-For having close
familial ties to Putin
-For benefiting from or
supporting the Russian
government
Denis Deputy president and Asset freeze and travel
Bortnikov chairman of Russian ban
state-owned lender VTB
-For having close family
ties to the Kremlin
Pyotr Head of Russian Asset freeze and travel
Fradkov state-owned ban -For being involved
Promsvyazbank in obtaining a benefit
from or supporting the
Russian government
Yury Slyusar General Director of Asset freeze and travel
UAC ban -For playing an
important role in
supporting the Russian
government
Yelena Chair of Novikombank Asset freeze and travel
Georgieva ban -For being involved
in obtaining a benefit
from or supporting the
Russian government
Kirill Head of Russia's RDIF Asset freeze and travel
Dmitriev sovereign wealth fund ban
-For obtaining a benefit
from or supporting the
Russian government
Andrei Deputy minister of Asset freeze and travel
Burdyko Defence for Logistics ban
and Chief of Logistics
of the Belarusian army -For being responsible
for directing the
actions of the
Belarusian armed forces,
which have supported and
enabled Russia's
invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in
destabilising Ukraine
Victor Belarus' Chief of the Asset freeze and travel
Gulevich General Staff and ban
First Deputy Minister
of Defence -For directing the
actions of the
Belarusian armed forces,
which have supported and
enabled the Russian
invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in
destabilising Ukraine
Sergei Deputy Minister of Asset freeze and travel
Simonenko Defence for Armament ban
and Chief of Armament
of the Belarusian army -For being responsible
for directing the
actions of the
Belarusian armed forces,
which have supported and
enabled Russia's
invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in
destabilising Ukraine
Andrey Zhuk Belarus' Deputy Asset freeze and travel
Minister of Defence ban
-For being responsible
for directing the
actions of the
Belarusian armed forces,
which have supported and
enabled Russia's
invasion of Ukraine
-For being involved in
destabilising Ukraine
Alisher Founder of USM Asset freeze and travel
Usmanov Holdings, which works ban
in mining, telecoms
and tech - For having close links
to the Kremlin
Igor Former first deputy Asset freeze and travel
Shuvalov prime minister, a ban
former aide to Putin
and chair of the - For being a "core part
management board of of Putin's inner circle"
VEB
List of companies whose assets have been frozen:
Name Details Reasons cited for sanction
Sberbank Russia's largest -For obtaining a benefit from
bank or supporting the Russian
government
-For being a highly significant
entity in a sector of strategic
significance to the Russian
government
-For carrying on business as a
Russian government-affiliated
entity
VTB Russia's -For being owned by and/or
second-largest associated with the Russian
lender government
-For receiving significant
financial support from the
Russian government
Genbank Crimea-focused -For providing banking and
lender other financial services in the
annexed territory of Crimea
Sovcombank Private bank -For obtaining a benefit from
the Russian government and/or
supporting the government
-For operating in a sector of
strategic importance to the
Russian government
The Russian Russia's -For carrying out business that
Direct sovereign wealth is of economic significance to
Investment fund the Russian government by
Fund (RDIF) financing projects of economic
and political significance to
the Kremlin
Rostec State-owned -For providing services that
defence group could contribute to
destabilising Ukraine
United State-owned -For supplying military
Aircraft aircraft maker aircraft which have been used
Corporation in Crimea
(UAC)
-UAC's services could
contribute to destabilising
Ukraine
Tactical State-owned -For restoring and developing
Missiles defence group coastal defence missile systems
Corporation in Crimea after the annexation
(TMC) of the region by Russia in 2014
-TMC's services could
contribute to destabilising
Ukraine
UralVagonZa State-owned -For operating a business in a
vod (UVZ) battle-tank sector of strategic
maker significance to the Russian
government
-For contributing to
threatening the territorial
integrity, sovereignty and
independence of Ukraine
United State-owned -For having supplied several
Shipbuildin shipbuilding frigates and other warship
g company classes that have been deployed
Corporation in Crimea since Russia annexed
(USC) the region in 2014
-For being involved in
destabilising Ukraine
558 Belarusian -There are reasonable grounds
Aircraft defence company to suspect that 558 ARP is
Repair providing maintenance and
Plant servicing to Russian aircraft
involved in the invasion of
Ukraine
-For being involved in
destabilising Ukraine
JSC Belarusian -For being involved in
Integral state-owned destabilising Ukraine
defence company
