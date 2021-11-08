Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
Free SberHealth consultations with doctors on Sber's Green Day

11/08/2021 | 04:58am EST
SberHealth, an online healthcare service, has joined Green Day, a large-scale campaign celebrating SberBank's anniversary with discounts. This year, Green Day is timed to coincide with the 180th anniversary of the founding of SberBank.

SberHealth has great deals for its clients - on November 11 and 12 you can get a month of free and unlimited online consultations with general practitioners, pediatricians, and specialist doctors in 12 fields. To access the deals, register here on November 11, download the SberHealth app, sign in, upload the results of your tests to your health record, and unlock the unlimited consultations with SberHealth doctors.

Clients can also consult a medical adviser regarding any health-related issues. After a free one-month use, you can buy a 12-month subscription for 50% off (RUB 1,750 instead of RUB 3,500).

Corporate clients will enjoy a Green Week between November 11 and 17 when telehealth will be available with 50% off - a 12-month bundle with 14 specialist doctors will be available for only RUB 1,800 instead of RUB 3,600 per employee. The special will be valid daily for the first 180 companies buying five promo codes or more starting November 11.

Anatoly Zinger, CEO, SberHealth:

"Telehealth is growing more popular by the month. Apart from being convenient, accessible, safe, and secure, online consultations are changing the way people care about their health. With specialists available at your convenience, telehealth is developing a habit of consulting a doctor as soon as you spot the first signs of an illness, which builds health consciousness. This is particularly relevant amid the current health situation. Companies are increasingly choosing telehealth too - many employers have realized how important it is to care about their employees' health and are ready to invest in the cause."

Learn more about the discounts and promotions by ecosystem services and companies Okko, SberMarket, SberMegaMarket, SberDevices, SberInsurance, and SberInvestments on www.sber.ru/greenday on November 11 and 12. The key banking offers will be announced on November 10. The special offers will apply to savings accounts, personal loans, credit and debit cards, and other bank products.

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 09:57:11 UTC.


