Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-04
124.80 RUB   +1.30%
12:05pG7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war
RE
05/06Russia's Sberbank building domestic cloud solutions as sanctions hamper smart devices
RE
05/05DISCONNECTING RUSSIA'S BANKS : Sberbank faces SWIFT removal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war

05/08/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprombank is seen at a branch office in Moscow

WILMINGTON, Del., May 8 (Reuters) - Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Sunday to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil and the United States unveiled sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other businesses to punish Moscow for its war against Ukraine.

The move represents the latest attempt by the West to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's invasion of Ukraine and the deadly aftermath that ensued.

President Joe Biden joined G7 leaders in a video conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the war, support for Ukraine, and additional measures against Moscow, including on energy.

"We commit to phase out our dependency on Russian energy, including by phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil. We will ensure that we do so in a timely and orderly fashion," G7 leaders said in a joint statement. "We will work together and with our partners to ensure stable and sustainable global energy supplies and affordable prices for consumers."

Meanwhile the United States unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and imposed some 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials.

The measures leveled against Gazprombank executives were the first involving the giant Russian gas exporter as the United States and its allies have avoided taking steps that might lead to disruptions of gas to Europe, Russia's main customer.

The sanctioned Gazprombank executives include Alexy Miller and Andrey Akimov, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/recent-actions/20220508.

"This is not a full block. We're not freezing the assets of Gazprombank or prohibiting any transactions with Gazprombank," a senior Biden administration official told reporters. "What we're signaling is that Gazprombank is not a safe haven, and so we're sanctioning some of their top business executives ... to create a chilling effect."

Biden, who has lauded unity among Western leaders in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, met by video conference from his home in Delaware, where he is spending the weekend.

The meeting comes ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations on Monday. Putin calls the invasion a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

The United States and Europe have imposed crushing sanctions on Russia since its invasion, targeting banks, businesses and individuals in an attempt to squeeze the Russian economy and limit resources being used to advance the war.

Eight executives from Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's banking assets, were added to the latest U.S. sanctions list. Moscow Industrial Bank and its 10 subsidiaries were also added.

"Taken together, today's actions are a continuation of the systematic and methodical removal of Russia from the global financial and economic system. And the message is there will be no safe haven for the Russian economy if Putin's invasion continues," the official said.

The new export control restrictions were aimed at directly degrading Putin's war effort, including controls on industrial engines, bulldozers, wood products, motors, and fans. The European Union is moving in tandem with additional controls on chemicals that feed directly into the Russian military effort, the official said.

Limited Liability Company Promtekhnologiya, a weapons maker, was sanctioned, along with seven shipping companies and a marine towing company. The White House also said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would suspend licenses for exports of special nuclear material to Russia.

The sanctioned television stations are directly or indirectly state-controlled, the White House said, and included Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company.

Americans will be prohibited from providing accounting, trust and corporate formation, and management consulting services to Russians, though providing legal services is still permissible.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD. -2.16% 19.96 End-of-day quote.4.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 112.601 Delayed Quote.42.00%
PJSC SBERBANK 1.30% 124.8 End-of-day quote.-57.50%
SAFE S.A. -3.88% 0.099 Real-time Quote.-60.56%
UNITY ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.86 Delayed Quote.132.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.74% 68 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
WTI 0.00% 109.629 Delayed Quote.44.23%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
12:05pG7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war
RE
05/06Russia's Sberbank building domestic cloud solutions as sanctions hamper smart devices
RE
05/05DISCONNECTING RUSSIA'S BANKS : Sberbank faces SWIFT removal
RE
05/04Sberbank's European Unit to Be Liquidated by End of FY22 Following Closure
MT
05/04European arm of Russia's Sberbank to be wound down by year-end
RE
05/04Investors keep calm in Fed countdown, crude jumps
RE
05/04EU Proposes Banning All Russian Oil Imports, Removing Sberbank from SWIFT
MT
05/04Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agricultural Bank to Be Cut Off from SWIFT
MT
05/04Insolvency Insights - Issue 10 | April 2022
AQ
05/04Rouble leaps to over 2-year high vs dollar, euro as EU ups sanctions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 794 B 41 043 M 41 043 M
Net income 2022 153 B 2 252 M 2 252 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 22,9%
Capitalization 2 803 B 41 169 M 41 169 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 124,80 RUB
Average target price 424,45 RUB
Spread / Average Target 240%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-57.50%41 169
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.74%363 959
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.82%302 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%242 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 115
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.15%169 656