  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-06
133.09 RUB   -0.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Gazprombank examines options for Swiss unit

07/08/2022 | 06:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

ZURICH (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprombank has decided to explore strategic options for its Swiss unit Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd, the Zurich-based institution said on Friday.

These options include a possible sale of all or parts of the company. "The Bank currently expects to conclude the strategic review process - including finding an investor if such option is pursued - by the end of the third quarter of 2022," a statement said.

Gazprombank Switzerland, which employs about 80 people, is mainly active in trade and export financing, including helping Swiss industrial groups finance exports to Eastern European countries.

It also finances the extraction, transport and processing of raw materials from Russia to Western Europe for commodity traders.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields, Editing by Paul Carrel)

By Oliver Hirt


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC SBERBANK -0.68% 133.09 End-of-day quote.-54.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.30% 62.875 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
06:49aGazprombank examines options for Swiss unit
RE
07/07Russia's Sberbank re-uses bank card chips to combat shortage
RE
07/07PJSC SBERBANK : S.S. Tyutebayev was elected Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Sam..
PU
07/07PJSC SBERBANK : Board of Directors of Samruk-Energy JSC was changed
PU
07/05Russian rouble falls to 2-week low, Rusal shares leap on merger talk
RE
07/04Rouble slides to 2-week low as market awaits clarity on interventions
RE
07/04PJSC SBERBANK : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC provided an update on the restructuring process of t..
PU
07/01Russian state companies hike salaries amid double-digit inflation
RE
07/01Swiss Financial Watchdog Authorizes Sberbank Switzerland to Settle Creditor Claims
MT
07/01How Russia's war blindsided the world of ESG investing
RE
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
Financials
Sales 2022 2 848 B 44 382 M 44 382 M
Net income 2022 720 B 11 216 M 11 216 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 21,5%
Capitalization 2 989 B 46 576 M 46 576 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 133,09 RUB
Average target price 441,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 231%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Taras Skvortsov Finance Director
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-54.67%46 576
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.34%336 938
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.39%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.95%238 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.52%168 330
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.67%152 069