    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
Growing capital: Sber clients saving more with insurance in 2021

09/02/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Sberbank life insurance clients started saving more with the help of endowment life insurance (ELI) in 2021. In H1 2021, 74,300 people took out policies, compared to 42,500 in H1 2020. One out of five people saving up is under 45, however, certain programs are more popular with the older generation. The average savings amount rose to RUB 1.3 mn.

The Family Asset ELI program was the most popular in 2021, making up 64% of all contracts. The policy enables clients to dispose of their finances to support loved ones in the future and transfer capital to children by a certain age, as well as providing insurance protection for the duration of the contract. This program is more often chosen by women (56% of cases). One out of three policyholders is under 45. In 2021, the number of people over 55 saving up through the program doubled.

Every sixth contract in 2021 fell under the Like a Salary ELI program. This policy enables people to save and then receive monthly annuities (lifetime or for the duration of a period determined in the contract). If an adverse event occurs, the insurance company makes a payment or a full repayment of insurance premiums. Similarly to 2020, clients saving through this program tend to be over 56. Women select this policy in 65% of cases.

Since the beginning of the year, one out of ten clients has signed a contract under the Ticket to the Future program. The policy enables clients to build capital to pay for education or inheritance purposes, provides insurance protection for both adults and children, and also helps select education services for children. Women choose this program in 77% of cases. Since the start of the year, 40% of 'tickets' have been purchased by young parents under 35, with the same amount for parents between 36 and 45.

All of Sberbank life insurance's endowment life insurance programs enable you to build a financial reserve for various purposes. The insurance company's clients are forming savings for education or inheritance-related purposes, major purchases, and retirement. People tend to use ELI to save up for a period of 6-10 years, with one out of five clients choosing more long-term strategies starting at 16 years.

Economic uncertainty has taught Russians to be more responsible when it comes to their financial future. Choosing endowment life insurance gives them the opportunity to form a financial reserve and enjoy insurance protection. We are continuing to transform our endowment life insurance programs, so our clients can select risk-based options that suit them. Since the beginning of the year, almost 75,000 clients have entrusted Sberbank life insurance with their funds. The average saving amount has increased by RUB 200,000 to RUB 1.3 mn. You can take out an endowment life insurance policy at any SberBank branch or in the SberBank Online mobile app.

Olga Monakhova

Executive Director, Investments and Savings, Sberbank

Moscow Region (32% of the total number of contracts), St Petersburg and Leningrad Region (5.4%), Samara Region (2.5%), and Perm Krai (2.4%) residents were the most active in the matter of taking out ELI policies. Sberbank life insurance has been providing endowment life insurance since 2012. The company currently has over 420,000 active ELI contracts.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
