Hungary needs up to 4 years to shift away from Russian crude, top aide says

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary needs 3-1/2 to 4 years
to shift away from Russian crude and make huge investments to
adjust its economy and until there is a deal on all issues, it
cannot back the EU's proposed oil embargo, a top Hungarian aide
said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas
told Reuters it was not the transition period which was the
biggest problem standing in the way of an agreement.
The European Commission this month proposed new sanctions
against Russia for invading Ukraine but they require the
unanimous support of all 27 EU member states and landlocked
Hungary, which is heavily reliant on Russian oil imports via a
pipeline, has been blocking them.
"If all other conditions are there, then 3.5 to 4 years
would be sufficient ... but until there is an agreement on
everything, there is no agreement on anything," Gulyas said in
an interview.
Hungary has said it would need about 750 million euros in
short-term investments to upgrade refineries and expand a
pipeline bringing oil from Croatia.
It also said the longer-term conversion of its economy away
from Russian oil could cost as much as 18 billion euros.
Gulyas reiterated that Hungary needed the funds to be able
to make this shift.
"If the Commission can offer a solution for this, then we
are open (to back the sanctions), if not, then we ask for an
opt-out," he said.
"It is not the time that is the biggest problem. This
technological shift is possible by Dec. 31, 2025 or mid-2026."
The EU still hopes to be able to agree sanctions on Russian
oil before the next meeting of the European Council due next
week, President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.
Orban told the EU not to attempt to agree the oil embargo
when EU country leaders meet next week in the absence of
unanimity, in a letter seen by Reuters.
Gulyas also said negotiations about the release of funds to
Hungary from the EU's Recovery Fund could be wrapped up "in an
hour" as there was an agreement on all significant aspects.
The European Commission has been withholding its approval to
pay out money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19
crisis to Poland and Hungary, accusing them of undermining the
rule of law.
Gulyas said Hungary offered a "constructive response" to all
the issues raised by Brussels.
"From the Commission's side it is not a professional
question but a lack of or existence of political will which will
decide when they sign the agreement with Hungary with respect to
the Recovery Fund," he said.
(Writing by Krisztina Than; editing by David Evans)