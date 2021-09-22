Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
IT people and economists: Sberbank life insurance on professions parents choose for their kids in 2021

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Parents strive to choose the future profession and university for their children in advance, the analysis of inquiries to the Educational Concierge service revealed. It turns out that IT and economics are the most popular topics of customer inquiries (30%). Educational Concierge is included in Sberbank life insurance's life insurance endowment policies for children.

The choice of educational institutions (schools, colleges and universities) is the most popular inquiry for the Educational Concierge service, with the number of such inquiries topping 50% year-to-date and the biggest number of applications recorded in April and summer ahead of the entrance exams.

According to Sberbank life insurance, the Top 3 most popular professions in 2021 are IT, programming and economics. Parents were also looking for universities that offer degrees in linguistics, law, design, medicine, and theatrical arts. Some of the inquiries sought training in the professions of air traffic controller, architect and criminalist.

Muscovites (30%) and St. Petersburgers (23%) requested the assistance of Educational Concierge when choosing universities and colleges most often. Active users were also spotted in Voronezh, Tyumen and Rostov-on-Don.

Apart from educational institutions, the service will help you find tutors, hobby clubs, sports clubs, entertainment events, doctors, and nannies. This summer, Educational Concierge helped users find courses in financial literacy and drawing, kung fu clubs, a summer school, and also have career guidance tests.

Olga Monakhova, executive director of Investments and Savings, Sberbank:

"Helping a child find a profession and university is one of the most vital tasks any parent has. The future of children and their well-being depend on this. Sberbank life insurance has Educational Concierge, a service that will help the client choose their child's education trajectory. The solution will find where you should go for career guidance, select a tutor or courses to prepare for the USE, and a suitable university teaching any profession. To use the service, you need to take out Ticket to the Future, a life insurance endowment policy for children, at any Sber branch."

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 304 M 34 304 M
Net income 2021 1 126 B 15 446 M 15 446 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,19x
Yield 2021 8,45%
Capitalization 7 261 B 99 232 M 99 627 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 322,48 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK18.95%99 232
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.37%457 128
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.10%329 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.30%242 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%197 480
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.92%188 279