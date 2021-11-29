Log in
Kind, patient, and… strict: Russians name the top qualities of a good mom

11/29/2021
In anticipation of Mother's Day, Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank life insurance has learned what kind of mother children need. More than half of Russians (67%) said that a good mother's most important quality is kindness. Respondents also mentioned a decent upbringing and education in the list of top priorities for mothers and love and happiness as the foundation of a strong family.

The majority of Russians (67%) are convinced that a good mother should be kind. This quality was most often brought up by residents of Rostov-on-Don (80%) and Kazan, Saratov, and Khabarovsk (79% each). One out of ten respondents (10.3%) considers patience to be important for motherhood, with Omsk (29%) and Ulyanovsk (18%) valuing this trait more than others. The top three qualities of a good mother also featured strictness (7.9%). Eighteen percent of Tyumen residents agreed with this - the highest indicator in the country.

A good mother's main tasks are to provide her child with a decent upbringing and education, according to 35% and 29% of respondents, respectively. Among a good mother's other tasks are ensuring her children's good health (27%), surrounding them with love and care (15%), and financially supporting them (7%).

More than half (59.4%) of Russians are certain that love, which all children need, is at the heart of a strong family. One-third (33%) of respondents mentioned the importance of happiness. When raising their children, Russian families pay attention to discipline, with 53% of respondents mentioning this factor. Forty-four percent of Russians are concerned about the younger generation's academic performance, while 43% are worried about their emotional state.

Natalya Alymova, senior vice president and head of Wealth Management, Sberbank:

"According to Russian mothers, upbringing and education are the two main pillars on which their children's future rests. A mother's voice, support, and care lay the foundations for a child's future health and success. We understand that material support is equally important. Our research shows that 48% of Russian families consider it necessary to save up for their children's education. It is possible to form capital for any purpose with the help of Sberbank life insurance's endowment program. It is often women who use this tool: they account for 66% of all endowment policies concluded since the beginning of the year."

The study was conducted in November 2021 in 37 Russian cities with a population of over 500,000 on a selected sample that reflects the socio-demographic composition of the urban population.

Appendix 1

Residents of Russian cities who consider kindness a good mother's most important quality

Astrakhan

66%

Barnaul

74%

Vladivostok

75%

Volgograd

59%

Voronezh

56%

Yekaterinburg

69%

Izhevsk

65%

Irkutsk

76%

Kazan

79%

Kemerovo

76%

Kirov

74%

Krasnodar

69%

Krasnoyarsk

62%

Lipetsk

78%

Makhachkala

60%

Moscow

66%

Naberezhnye Chelny

69%

Nizhny Novgorod

73%

Novokuznetsk

69%

Novosibirsk

75%

Omsk

65%

Orenburg

67%

Penza

52%

Perm

68%

Rostov-on-Don

80%

Ryazan

68%

Samara

68%

St. Petersburg

68%

Saratov

79%

Tolyatti

70%

Tomsk

50%

Tyumen

61%

Ulyanovsk

62%

Ufa

75%

Khabarovsk

79%

Chelyabinsk

56%

Yaroslavl

74%

Appendix 2

Residents of Russian cities who consider love the foundation of a strong family

Astrakhan

61%

Barnaul

58%

Vladivostok

43%

Volgograd

61%

Voronezh

58%

Yekaterinburg

61%

Izhevsk

57%

Irkutsk

44%

Kazan

63%

Kemerovo

56%

Kirov

79%

Krasnodar

65%

Krasnoyarsk

56%

Lipetsk

56%

Makhachkala

37%

Moscow

56%

Naberezhnye Chelny

51%

Nizhny Novgorod

63%

Novokuznetsk

56%

Novosibirsk

73%

Omsk

57%

Orenburg

52%

Penza

55%

Perm

53%

Rostov-on-Don

57%

Ryazan

42%

Samara

54%

St. Petersburg

63%

Saratov

61%

Tolyatti

55%

Tomsk

55%

Tyumen

64%

Ulyanovsk

28%

Ufa

44%

Khabarovsk

49%

Chelyabinsk

58%

Yaroslavl

49%

Appendix 3

Residents of Russian cities who pay attention to discipline in the raising of their children

Astrakhan

94%

Barnaul

44%

Vladivostok

61%

Volgograd

56%

Voronezh

35%

Yekaterinburg

51%

Izhevsk

23%

Irkutsk

48%

Kazan

53%

Kemerovo

55%

Kirov

52%

Krasnodar

49%

Krasnoyarsk

59%

Lipetsk

49%

Makhachkala

67%

Moscow

63%

Naberezhnye Chelny

41%

Nizhny Novgorod

45%

Novokuznetsk

59%

Novosibirsk

51%

Omsk

75%

Orenburg

65%

Penza

73%

Perm

28%

Rostov-on-Don

46%

Ryazan

70%

Samara

61%

St. Petersburg

51%

Saratov

51%

Tolyatti

50%

Tomsk

28%

Tyumen

50%

Ulyanovsk

71%

Ufa

49%

Khabarovsk

50%

Chelyabinsk

47%

Yaroslavl

57%

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
