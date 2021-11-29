Kind, patient, and… strict: Russians name the top qualities of a good mom

In anticipation of Mother's Day, Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank life insurance has learned what kind of mother children need. More than half of Russians (67%) said that a good mother's most important quality is kindness. Respondents also mentioned a decent upbringing and education in the list of top priorities for mothers and love and happiness as the foundation of a strong family.
The majority of Russians (67%) are convinced that a good mother should be kind. This quality was most often brought up by residents of Rostov-on-Don (80%) and Kazan, Saratov, and Khabarovsk (79% each). One out of ten respondents (10.3%) considers patience to be important for motherhood, with Omsk (29%) and Ulyanovsk (18%) valuing this trait more than others. The top three qualities of a good mother also featured strictness (7.9%). Eighteen percent of Tyumen residents agreed with this - the highest indicator in the country.
A good mother's main tasks are to provide her child with a decent upbringing and education, according to 35% and 29% of respondents, respectively. Among a good mother's other tasks are ensuring her children's good health (27%), surrounding them with love and care (15%), and financially supporting them (7%).
More than half (59.4%) of Russians are certain that love, which all children need, is at the heart of a strong family. One-third (33%) of respondents mentioned the importance of happiness. When raising their children, Russian families pay attention to discipline, with 53% of respondents mentioning this factor. Forty-four percent of Russians are concerned about the younger generation's academic performance, while 43% are worried about their emotional state.
Natalya Alymova, senior vice president and head of Wealth Management, Sberbank:
"According to Russian mothers, upbringing and education are the two main pillars on which their children's future rests. A mother's voice, support, and care lay the foundations for a child's future health and success. We understand that material support is equally important. Our research shows that 48% of Russian families consider it necessary to save up for their children's education. It is possible to form capital for any purpose with the help of Sberbank life insurance's endowment program. It is often women who use this tool: they account for 66% of all endowment policies concluded since the beginning of the year."
The study was conducted in November 2021 in 37 Russian cities with a population of over 500,000 on a selected sample that reflects the socio-demographic composition of the urban population.
Disclaimer
Sberbank of Russia published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:03 UTC.