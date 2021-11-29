Kind, patient, and… strict: Russians name the top qualities of a good mom

In anticipation of Mother's Day, Sberbank subsidiary Sberbank life insurance has learned what kind of mother children need. More than half of Russians (67%) said that a good mother's most important quality is kindness. Respondents also mentioned a decent upbringing and education in the list of top priorities for mothers and love and happiness as the foundation of a strong family.

The majority of Russians (67%) are convinced that a good mother should be kind. This quality was most often brought up by residents of Rostov-on-Don (80%) and Kazan, Saratov, and Khabarovsk (79% each). One out of ten respondents (10.3%) considers patience to be important for motherhood, with Omsk (29%) and Ulyanovsk (18%) valuing this trait more than others. The top three qualities of a good mother also featured strictness (7.9%). Eighteen percent of Tyumen residents agreed with this - the highest indicator in the country.

A good mother's main tasks are to provide her child with a decent upbringing and education, according to 35% and 29% of respondents, respectively. Among a good mother's other tasks are ensuring her children's good health (27%), surrounding them with love and care (15%), and financially supporting them (7%).

More than half (59.4%) of Russians are certain that love, which all children need, is at the heart of a strong family. One-third (33%) of respondents mentioned the importance of happiness. When raising their children, Russian families pay attention to discipline, with 53% of respondents mentioning this factor. Forty-four percent of Russians are concerned about the younger generation's academic performance, while 43% are worried about their emotional state.

Natalya Alymova, senior vice president and head of Wealth Management, Sberbank:

"According to Russian mothers, upbringing and education are the two main pillars on which their children's future rests. A mother's voice, support, and care lay the foundations for a child's future health and success. We understand that material support is equally important. Our research shows that 48% of Russian families consider it necessary to save up for their children's education. It is possible to form capital for any purpose with the help of Sberbank life insurance's endowment program. It is often women who use this tool: they account for 66% of all endowment policies concluded since the beginning of the year."

The study was conducted in November 2021 in 37 Russian cities with a population of over 500,000 on a selected sample that reflects the socio-demographic composition of the urban population.

Appendix 1

Residents of Russian cities who consider kindness a good mother's most important quality

Astrakhan 66% Barnaul 74% Vladivostok 75% Volgograd 59% Voronezh 56% Yekaterinburg 69% Izhevsk 65% Irkutsk 76% Kazan 79% Kemerovo 76% Kirov 74% Krasnodar 69% Krasnoyarsk 62% Lipetsk 78% Makhachkala 60% Moscow 66% Naberezhnye Chelny 69% Nizhny Novgorod 73% Novokuznetsk 69% Novosibirsk 75% Omsk 65% Orenburg 67% Penza 52% Perm 68% Rostov-on-Don 80% Ryazan 68% Samara 68% St. Petersburg 68% Saratov 79% Tolyatti 70% Tomsk 50% Tyumen 61% Ulyanovsk 62% Ufa 75% Khabarovsk 79% Chelyabinsk 56% Yaroslavl 74%

Appendix 2

Residents of Russian cities who consider love the foundation of a strong family

Astrakhan 61% Barnaul 58% Vladivostok 43% Volgograd 61% Voronezh 58% Yekaterinburg 61% Izhevsk 57% Irkutsk 44% Kazan 63% Kemerovo 56% Kirov 79% Krasnodar 65% Krasnoyarsk 56% Lipetsk 56% Makhachkala 37% Moscow 56% Naberezhnye Chelny 51% Nizhny Novgorod 63% Novokuznetsk 56% Novosibirsk 73% Omsk 57% Orenburg 52% Penza 55% Perm 53% Rostov-on-Don 57% Ryazan 42% Samara 54% St. Petersburg 63% Saratov 61% Tolyatti 55% Tomsk 55% Tyumen 64% Ulyanovsk 28% Ufa 44% Khabarovsk 49% Chelyabinsk 58% Yaroslavl 49%

Appendix 3

Residents of Russian cities who pay attention to discipline in the raising of their children

Astrakhan 94% Barnaul 44% Vladivostok 61% Volgograd 56% Voronezh 35% Yekaterinburg 51% Izhevsk 23% Irkutsk 48% Kazan 53% Kemerovo 55% Kirov 52% Krasnodar 49% Krasnoyarsk 59% Lipetsk 49% Makhachkala 67% Moscow 63% Naberezhnye Chelny 41% Nizhny Novgorod 45% Novokuznetsk 59% Novosibirsk 51% Omsk 75% Orenburg 65% Penza 73% Perm 28% Rostov-on-Don 46% Ryazan 70% Samara 61% St. Petersburg 51% Saratov 51% Tolyatti 50% Tomsk 28% Tyumen 50% Ulyanovsk 71% Ufa 49% Khabarovsk 50% Chelyabinsk 47% Yaroslavl 57%